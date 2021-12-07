Honda 2Wheelers India launches irresistibly stylish

New Delhi: Activa125 was the first scooter to comply with BSVI emission norms in the Indian 2Wheeler Industry and launched with many segment-first features. Further enhancing the irresistible charm and premium styling, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today launched the Activa125 Premium Edition which truly #RunsOnRespect.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Ever since its launch, brand Activa has been a true beacon of change. Historically, with each new addition to the Activa family, Honda has continued its leadership in terms of product quality as well as reliability. The new Activa125 Premium Edition is set to excite customers with its premium appeal.”

Introducing the new Activa125 Premium Edition, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As a true companion for millions of Indians, Activa has catered to the diverse needs of 2Wheeler customers across the country. With the launch of Activa125 Premium Edition, we are bringing an elegant and premium style complemented by distinctive design cues and color schemes.”

Premium Design

Further amplifying the irresistible style and elegant looks of Activa125 Premium Edition are its dual tone body color extending from the front covers along the side panels. Turning heads on the street for its new avatar, the premium edition comes with black engine along with black front suspension. The aesthetically designed LED Head lamp not only accentuates the dual tone colour but also lends a sleek & bold statement to the legendary scooter. Further stylizing the scooter with body coloured grab rail and premium graphics combined with the stylish tail lamp having Activa125 embossing gives the scooter an elegant rear stance.

Price & Availability

Activa125 Premium Edition is available in 2 dual tone colour options – Pearl Amazing White with Matte Magnificent Copper Metallic and Matte Steel Black Metallic with Matte Earl Silver Metallic. It is excitingly priced at INR 78,725 for Drum Alloy & INR 82,280 for Disc variant (ex-showroom, Delhi).