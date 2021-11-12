Honda Announces Riders for 2022 FIM Moto2 Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Japan, November 11, 2021: Honda is participating in the FIM* Moto2 Grand Prix World Championship as IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia to discover and nurture Asia region riders to compete at the highest levels.

Honda has announced the riders who will compete in the 2022 season from this team.

For Idemitsu Honda Team Asia, Ai Ogura and Somkiat Chantra will continue to represent the Team. Both riders have shown significant development this Moto2 season and have deserved Honda’s confidence to continue their growth as riders been part of the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia for another year.

Hiroshi Aoyama will continue his role as team manager.

Moto2 ： Idemitsu Honda Team Asia

Ai Ogura

“First of all, I would like to thank all the people who are supporting me. I’m excited for this second year in Moto2. Next year I’m sure I will be more competitive. Like in my second year in Moto3, my target will be to fight for the title. I’m convinced I should be on the top next year.”

Somkiat Chantra

“I’m delighted to have a new chance next season in World Championship with the Idemitsu Honda Team Asia. This new chance will allow me to continue growing as a rider, applying all I’m learning to improve my results. 2022 must be my best season, been every race in the first group.”

Hiroshi Aoyama | Idemitsu Honda Team Asia Manager

“First of all, I would like to thank Idemitsu and all our sponsors to continue supporting this project. We are delighted to announce the continuity of Somkiat Chantra and Ai Ogura for 2022. Chantra showed us a clear improvement from last year, and this is important for us. In his rookie year, Ogura already has got a podium, and he has constantly been fighting for top positions. We would like to see both our riders evolve, and I believe in the 2022 season, they have the potential to fight for the championship.”

Rider’s career

#79 AI OGURA

26/1/2001 Saitama (Japan) 1’68m 57kg 2021 8th Moto2 World Championship (one race left) 2020 3rd Moto3 World Championship 170 points 7 podiums 2019 10th Moto3 World Championship 109 points 3rd in Aragon GP 2018 5th FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 4 Wild card in Moto3 World Championship. 15th in Spanish GP 2017 8th FIM CEV Repsol Moto3 5th Red Bull Rookies Cup 2016 2nd Asia Talent Cup 11th Red Bull Rookies Cup 2015 7th Asia Talent Cup 2nd Tsukuba Championship 2014 2nd Motegi Championship 3rd Tsukuba Championship 2013 6th Sugo Championship

#35 SOMKIAT CHANTRA