Honda BigWing flags off next edition of SunChasers: ‘A Higher Chase’

Mumbai, September 21, 2022: After conquering the hilly terrains of the east in Arunachal Pradesh last year, Honda CB350 is back again in its next edition of Honda BigWing SunChasers: ‘A Higher Chase’ in the surreal landscapes of Leh, Ladakh.

25 expert riders astride their Honda CB350 will embark upon a 6-day adventure to explore the awe-inspiring landscapes, quaint hamlets, and castle-like monasteries of Leh, the land of high passes.

Flagged off from Leh, the 500-kilometer-long ride will take the riders on a spiritual exploration of monasteries like Shey, Thikse, Stakna & Hemis. With each passing day, the riders will move a notch higher as they wrestle through the hills & valleys of Khardungla, Pangong, Nubra and Changla before circling back to Leh.

Flagging off this edition of Honda BigWing SunChasers, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – MD, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Both Honda H’ness CB350 and CB350RS have seen fantastic response since inception and are well appreciated by riders for touring in all kinds of terrains. With the new SunChasers edition theme of ‘A higher chase’, Leh, the magical land of high passes presents the perfect setting for testing both the motorcycles as well as the riders. We wish our riders, a safe & exciting journey. Hope the riders will have truly remarkable memories during this adventure.”