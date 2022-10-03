Honda Cars India registers 29% growth in domestic sales in September’22

New Delhi, October 01, 2022: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, registered monthly domestic sales of 8,714 units in September’22 registering a growth of 29% over the same period last year.The export numbers for HCIL stood at 2,333 units in September’22.

Sharing thoughts on the Sept’22 sales performance, Mr. Yuichi Murata, Director, Marketing and Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “The festive demand for has been strong and continues to show good momentum. On the supply side, we were able to increase our factory output compared to last month which is also a positive for the festive sales in terms of better availability of Honda cars during Navratras, Dussehra and Diwali period. Our volume models, Honda City and Amaze continue to nurture customer trust and clock good sales. City e:HEV is giving us additional opportunity to serve our customers with advanced electrified mobility solution and we are getting exceptional user feedback from them.”

The company had registered 6,765 units in domestic sales and exported 2,964 units in September’21.