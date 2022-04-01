Honda India Power Products forays into Marine Outboard Business in India

New Delhi, April 1st,2022 – Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), India’s leading and best-in-class power product manufacturer, and the market leader in the Power Products category for the past 36 years, today announced entry into the Marine Outboard business with its 4-stroke Marine Outboard Motors range in India from April 2022.

The Honda 4-stroke Marine Outboard Motor is the finest choice for boat operators participating in maritime border security, taxi boat operations in tourism & leisure applications, and workboat operators in commercial fishing. Strategic application of this cutting-edge, substantially superior technology aids in smooth and optimised performance and operation in both sea and inland river systems.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Takahiro Ueda – Chairman and Managing Director, President and CEO at Honda India Power Products Limited said— “We are happy to announce the introduction of Honda 4-stroke Marine Outboard Motors range today for the boat operators and various government agencies engaged in maritime security, coast guard, taxi boat services for passengers and tourist, and fishermen engaged in commercial fishing in sea and inland river systems. Honda 4-stroke OBMs offer unmatched performance, durability, fuel efficiency, and environment-friendly solution and have been customer’s preferred choice across the world. Today’s announcement reaffirms our 36 years legacy in India of offering a well-diversified product range of Power Products catering to the power back-up, agriculture, construction and now, marine segment.” He further added “With proper market planning, customer-friendly approach as seen in our motto, “Empower people, to do better” coupled with our environment-conscious efforts, we aim to provide perfect solutions for those people engaged in maritime operations, yet establish a robust and sustainable ecosystem powered by Honda 4-stroke OBM technology. We aim to leverage our long-standing patronage in the Indian market, opening up avenues for collaboration with government agencies and private sector utilities through our channel partners to develop India marine market to its full potential.”

The marine industry is expected to rise to as high as INR 1,400 crore with HIPP aiming to capture 10 % market share in the 4-stroke market in the first 3 years. The announcement will strengthen a seamless voyage across India’s vast coastline of over 8,000 km opening marketable opportunities in places like Kashmir, Andaman’s, Goa, and Kerala that will boost economic prosperity. The advanced hi-tech Honda 4-stroke OBM range is expected to emerge as a leading trade name in maritime activity in these areas.

Technical Specifications of Honda Brand of 4-stroke Marine Outboard Motors are as under:

Honda Marine Outboard Motors will be available for sales in India through our authorized Sales and Service Dealer M/S Es Mario Exports Enterprises Pvt. Ltd. having their head office at Secunderabad and over 15 service outlets along the coastline, and through M/S Bay Island Trading & Marine Services, Port Blair for sales in Andaman & Nicobar Islands.