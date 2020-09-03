Honda India Power Products Launches All New 4-Stroke Backpack Brush Cutter

New Delhi, September 3, 2020 – Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), a leading manufacturer of power products in India, today unveiled its new 1.3hp 4 Stroke Backpack Brush Cutter, Model: UMR435T across different regions in India. HIPP has been the market leader in brush cutter category offering a wide range of models ranging from 1hp for light usage and up to 2hp for heavy-duty usage.

Announcing the launch Vijay Upreti, Sr. Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Honda India Power Products said “With the increasing scarcity of farm labour and shrinking farmland sizes, customers are seeking more portable solutions for their regular de-weeding and crop harvesting requirements. A large number of consumers today have started using brush cutters for their daily de-weeding, crop harvesting, farm & road-side maintenance needs”.

Today, Honda brand of brush cutters are the preferred choice of customers owing to their state-of-the-art 4-Stroke engine technology and superior product quality backed by a nationwide chain of over 600 Sales & Service dealerships.

The objective of launching a new variant is to offer a cost-effective solution to customers in the hilly and mountainous regions of the country. The new model has been designed for efficient removal of weeds in sloping farmlands and fruit orchards. The machine also offers an effective solution for weed removal amongst closely spaced row crops.

UMR435T backpack brush cutter comes in two variants, L2ST with 2-teeth bar blade & LEDT with 3-teeth blade & Nylon Line cutter offering customers a choice of cutting attachments suitable to the landscape. Ergonomically designed backpack harness with a flexible shaft and coil spring mounted engine minimizes user fatigue so essential for long-duration working.

Q&A for HIPP – Launch of Backpack Brush Cutter 3rd September, 2020

1 How large is the Indian Brush Cutter Market and what is HIPP’s share?

Total Brush Cutter market in the branded category is estimated at 60k/year. HIPP commands a leadership position in this market with its portfolio of 4-Stroke Brush Cutters ranging from 1hp ~2hp. Honda brand of 4-Stroke Brush Cutters are a preferred choice for over 40% of customers.

2. What is the objective behind the launch of the New Backpack Brush Cutter?

The objective of launching is to offer a cost-effective solution to customers looking for convenient and efficient de-weeding operation in farms, orchards & landscape/roadside maintenance across India, particularly hilly landscapes. The machine also offers an effective solution for weed removal amongst closely spaced row crops.

3. How does this New Backpack Brushcutter compare with the available competition brands in the

market?

Honda Backpack Brush Cutter UMR435T is the only 4 Stroke model in its class and offers unmatched fuel economy, user convenience, efficient cutting performance and is environment friendly.

4. What are the USP’s of the New Model?

Honda Backpack Brush Cutter UMR435T is equipped with

1. Legendary Honda 4-Stroke engine offering unmatched fuel economy, lower emissions.

2. Coil spring-mounted engine, ergonomically designed shoulder harness and Durable Flexible shaft help in minimizing vibrations thereby reducing user fatigue so essential for long-duration working.

3. Fine trigger throttle offers the desired speed range by adjusting the main throttle lever. Additional speed boost can be attained with the sub throttle lever.

5. What are the applications of this New Backpack Brush Cutter?

New Backpack Brush Cutter UMR435T is mainly used for De- weeding operations in farms, orchards & landscape/roadside & central verge maintenance.

6. How many variants of the New Backpack Brush Cutter UMR435T are there and how do they differ

from each other?

There are two variants of the Backpack Brush Cutter

UMR435T:

1. UMR435T: L2ST with 2-teeth bar blade.

2. UMR435T: LEDT with 3-teeth blade and Nylon Line cutter.

The difference between the two models is the type of cutting attachments offered as a standard package, offering a choice to the customer suitable to his landscape.

7. What are the other products that Honda India Power Products Ltd deals in?

Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP) is in the business of manufacturing and distribution of Portable Generators, Water Pumps, Tillers and General Purpose Engine from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Greater Noida. It is also engaged in the marketing of Lawn Mowers, Brush Cutters and Long-tail outboard engines for the Indian market.

8. What is the expected sales of the New Backpack Brush Cutter model UMR435T in the next 1

year across India?

HIPP expects to further consolidate its leadership position in the Brushcutter market with the introduction of this new model and further increase its share. HIPP expects to further consolidate its leadership position in the Brushcutter market with the introduction of this new model

9. Owing to Covid-19, how can customers see a demo of this new model & place orders?

HIPP has a team of company trained demo men who work in close collaboration with over 600 dealers across India conducting product demonstrations to potential customers thereby providing them with an opportunity to experience the product.

A prospective customer desirous of additional information can contact us on our Toll-Free Customer care no. 1800-11-2323 or by logging on to our website www.hondaindiapower.com