Honda India Power Products Ltd. reaches 5 Million unit sales milestone in 2020

New Delhi: Honda India Power Products Limited (HIPP), a leading manufacturer of power products in India, has completed 35 glorious years of its operations in the country. During the course of this memorable journey, HIPP has brought smiles to over 5 million customers in India and overseas. The company has been a trusted partner in progress for its valued customers in line with its vision of “Empower People, To Do Better”.

HIPP launched its first product namely Portable Generator Model EM650 in India. With a modest network of around 100 dealerships, the company has since launched a wide range of power products like Portable Water Pumps, General Purpose Engines, Power Tillers, Brush Cutters & Lawn Mowers supported by a nationwide network of over 600 channel partners. Accumulated sales reached the 1 Mn unit mark in 2003. Having reached the 4 million mark in 2017, the 5-Million-unit sales milestone was reached in 2020, i.e., within a short span of 3 years. Apart from the Indian domestic market, HIPP products are exported to nearly 50 markets overseas including advanced countries like USA, Europe & Japan.

Takahiro Ueda, CMD, President & CEO, Honda India Power Products Limited said, “We are proud to have crossed the 5 million milestone in the same year of completing 35 years of committed service to our customers. The trust bestowed upon us by our valued customers inspires us to continuously innovate and provide products of highest quality at an appropriate price. It has been an incredible journey and we will continue to offer the latest technology that delivers unmatched value to our customers.”

HIPP is one of the first Japanese conglomerates to enter the Indian market in 1985 and thereby contribute to strengthen economic relations between India & Japan. Since inception, the company has been providing innovative, eco-friendly & best-in-class products to its customers across India in the field of power backup, agriculture & construction.

As a conscious corporate, the company has participated in community development programs & helped create employment opportunities at its Greater Noida factory. HIPP has regularly supported disaster relief operations across various regions of India, including recently, extending assistance for combating the Covid-19 pandemic.