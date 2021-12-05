Honda launches H’ness Anniversary Edition, Sets the stage for new CB300R BSVI at India Bike Week 2021

Ignites mid-size arena with a new breed of Neo Sports Café motorcycles while further fortifying its CB legacy in India

Lonavala, December 5, 2021: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today unveiled its much awaited neo sports café inspired CB300R BSVI at India Bike Week 2021. The company also launched H’ness Anniversary Edition celebrating one-year completion of H’ness CB350.

Showcasing the new motorcycles at the event, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “Honda’s Neo Sports Café family represents a radical style of motorcycling which transforms mere travel into playful city riding. In its new-age BSVI avatar, CB300R carries forward the fun quotient in its signature style and beauty. Also, celebrating the love & trust of customers since its launch in the Indian market, the anniversary edition of H’ness CB350 will showcase the pride of its rider’s community.”

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director – Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “CB300R has delivered on its promise as a naked street sports bike, laden with best features in its segment and head-turning road presence. The new CB300R BSVI will be coming soon in 2022 with its revitalized energy. Taking forward our CB legacy, all new H’ness CB350 was globally unveiled in India last year. At IBW, it is the debut appearance of H’ness and we are glad to see the amazing welcome from the riding community. Today, we celebrate this tremendous response by thanking our customers and announcing the launch of H’ness Anniversary Edition which will inject new excitement among H’ness enthusiasts.”

New CB300R BSVI Unveiled

At the heart of CB300R BSVI ticks Bharat Stage-VI compliant 286cc DOHC 4-valve liquid cooled single cylinder engine with PGM-FI technology for a strong acceleration and linear response during city rides. The new motorcycle comes equipped with Assist & Slipper clutch which provides an assist function for clutch operations requiring less load compared to a regular clutch mechanism, while slipper function to reduce unpleasant shocks caused by sudden engine braking during downshifts, ensuring less fatigue and more comfort for a variety of rides.

A distinctive match of sophisticated engineering and premium aesthetics, the lightweight Inverted Front Forks offer utmost precision while further accentuating the universal value of the sports bike for city roads.

The 4-pot radial-mounted calipers with 296 mm hub-less floating disc for front brakes & 220 mm rear disc brake are modulated by dual channel ABS which works on Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) for uniform front to rear ABS braking, optimum body weight distribution and minimal rear lift due to sudden braking.

The minimalistic instrument panel displays a plethora of advanced informatics along with new additional features – Gear Position and Side Stand Indicator with Engine Inhibitor. Positioned perfectly, fully digitalized liquid crystal meter allows for a quick glance down at the information – night or day. The new CB300R BSVI will be offered in two premium colors – Matte Steel Black & Pearl Spartan Red.

H’ness Anniversary Edition

Celebrating its first year of joy and excitement, the majestic looks of the anniversary edition are enhanced with golden themed emblems incorporated on the tank & side panel.

The Anniversary Edition logo sits atop the tank in a pin-striped fashion further substantiating the rider’s pride of ownership. Accentuating the overall theme is its Brown Colored Dual Seat for added comfort to both rider and pillion while its Chrome side-stand enhances premium appeal of the motorcycle.

Body colored Front & Rear Mudguards help the product theme to maintain one flow in terms of design uniformity. The reimagined Crown Handle synchronized elegantly with different color options maintains the motorcycle’s rugged image.

H’ness Anniversary Edition will be available in two color options – Pearl Igneous Black and Matt Marshal Green Metallic. It is priced at Rs. 2.03 lac (ex-showroom, Gurugram).

Bookings are open from today at Honda’s premium big bike dealerships – BigWing Topline & BigWing across India. For further details, customers can also visit the official website (www.hondabigwing.in).