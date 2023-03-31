Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Inaugurates BigWing in Coimbatore

March 2023: Providing a differentiated immersive experience to premium motorcycle customers across the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today inaugurated an all-new premium big bike sales & service outlet – Honda BigWing at Coimbatore (Kerala).

Located at No.1, Near Iyyer Hospital Bus Stop, Trichy Road, Singanallur, Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – 641005, the facility aims to elevate the #GoRidin spirit amongst new as well as prospective customers.

Speaking on the inauguration of BigWing in Coimbatore, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said “Our focus is on the expansion of Honda BigWing (Honda’s exclusive premium motorcycle network) to deliver a truly differentiated immersive experience closer to customer. Today, we are delighted to inaugurate BigWing in Coimbatore. Through this new premium outlet, we aim to take Honda’s fun motorcycles closer to customers in Coimbatore and bring to experience our mid-size range of premium motorcycles.”

Expanding its last-mile presence to cater to aspirational customers, the differentiated Silver Wing can be experienced at more than 100 operational touchpoints. In the state of Tamil Nadu, the company currently operates over 11 outlets with exciting premium offerings from HMSI.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from the newly launched CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports, and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Premium Experience

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customers’ product-related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website (www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for all detailed information. The online booking option on the website ensures a quick, seamless, and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real-time customer feedback, Honda BigWing is also actively available across all social media platforms.

Ensuring the safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing brings Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear, and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their homes.