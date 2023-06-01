Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Inaugurates BigWing in Panvel

Mumbai, June 1st,2023: Providing a differentiated immersive experience to premium motorcycle customers across the country, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today inaugurated an all-new premium big bike sales & service outlet – Honda BigWing at Panvel (Maharashtra).

Located at Munot Landmark, Ground Floor, Plot No-64-65/3, next to Garden Hotel, Panvel, Raigad, Maharashtra-410206, the facility aims to elevate the #GoRidin spirit amongst new as well as prospective customers.

Expanding their last-mile presence to cater to aspirational customers, the differentiated Silver Wing can be experienced at more than 100 operational touchpoints. In the state of Maharashtra, the company currently operates over 13 outlets with exciting premium offerings from HMSI.

Diverse Product Portfolio

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from the newly launched CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350 and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports, and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Premium Experience

Adorned with the black & white monochromatic theme, BigWing showcases the displayed vehicles in their full glory. Resolving customer’s product related queries or accessories are the well-trained knowledgeable professionals at BigWing. Easing the journey from search to purchase, the dedicated website (www.HondaBigWing.in) is available for all detailed information. The online booking option on the website ensures a quick, seamless, and transparent booking experience for customers at their fingertips. Capturing real-time customer feedback, Honda BigWing is also actively available across all social media platforms.

Ensuring the safety and convenience of customers, Honda BigWing brings Immersive Digital Experience. The virtual platform allows customers to experience the complete fun motorcycle line-up, riding gear, and accessories in granular detail while sitting in the comforts of their home.

With the introduction of a new customization section for CB350 & CB350RS, the customers can now choose their own style and highlight their unique personality through their motorcycles. “My CB, My Way” has been specially curated to meet the ever-changing needs of the customers starting with six distinctive custom kits for CB350. These kits are available now across BigWing dealerships.

Reach us at: