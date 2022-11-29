Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India and Delhi Traffic Police celebrate 8th anniversary of Traffic Training Park

New Delhi, 29 November 2022: Committed to spread road safety awareness to make Delhi roads safer for all, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) and Delhi Traffic Police celebrated 8 glorious years of its Traffic Training Park at Baba Kharak Singh Marg, Connaught Place, New Delhi. The celebration was held in the august presence of Mr. Ranjit Singh (Incharge, Traffic Training Park, BKS Marg, Road Safety Cell, Delhi Traffic Police) and members from Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India.

In November 2014, HMSI in collaboration with Delhi Traffic Police inaugurated its second adopted traffic training park in New Delhi. Spreading awareness on safe riding habits, road safety rules, signs & markings and road sharing manners, HMSI announced that through its daily training for all age groups, it has educated more than 1.70 lac people of Delhi (over 1.19 lac kids + 51,000 new and existing riders including both male and females) since inception.

Elaborating on spreading road safety awareness Mr. Prabhu Nagaraj, Operating Officer – Brand & Communication, Honda Motorcycle, and Scooter India said, “Being a socially responsible corporate, HMSI is proactively inculcating safety riding habits to bring a positive change in everyone sharing the road. The development of Delhi’s traffic training park with Traffic Police of the city is one such initiative that is driving positive change in not only the existing riders but also for preparing more responsible riders of tomorrow. Educating over 1.70 lac people of Delhi bears testimony to the fact that our combined efforts are making a difference constantly. Moving forward, we will continue to instil more discipline among the citizens of Delhi to make them responsible road users.”

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. As announced in April 2021, “Honda will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050”. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Working towards the realization of Honda’s global safety vision, today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 50 lac Indians. Its team of skilled safety instructors conducts daily programs at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 7 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC).

Not only this, all 1000+ dealerships of HMSI across India spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers too are given predelivery safety advise (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership across India.

Additionally, ensuring that learning doesn’t stop in the New Normal, HMSI started the digital road safety education initiative – Honda Road Safety E-Gurukul. Since its start in May’20, this initiative has sensitized 8 Lac+ Indians on the importance of being aware & responsible road users.