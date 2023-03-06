Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India announces Honda Manesar Half Marathon – a run for Road Safety

Mumbai, 06 March 2023: In line with Honda’s global vision – ‘strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050’, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced the registrations open for the Honda Manesar-Half Marathon, a run to promote the cause of road safety.

This Half Marathon is a manifestation of the company’s commitment to Transformation for a Good Cause. In pursuance of HMSI’s vision to be a ‘Company which society wants to exist’, HMSI is dedicated to fulfilling its social objectives and by leveraging its strengths, HMSI will continue to lead the way in realizing a collision-free society from the standpoints of both hardware and software.

This event is being conducted with strong support from various Government authorities of Manesar and Gurugram, the Industry association of IMT Manesar, and Various Industries situated in IMT Manesar. The entire proceeds from this event will be donated to the Road Safety cause.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India said “As a corporate that has road safety engrained in its DNA, this half marathon being exclusively organized by HMSI, has the sole aim to educate and impart the knowledge on road safety to all age groups. Structured at contributing towards awareness of road safety in India, Run for Road Safety is a mass movement to bring people together to promote Road Safety, reduce road accidents and make our society collision-free. Every Step taken by the participants would play a big role in realizing our goal of spreading awareness with respect to road safety through this marathon”.

To bring more enthusiasm and excitement amongst the participants, popular fitness influencers Mr. Milind Soman and Ms. Mandira Bedi will also be participating in the marathon.

The project aims to spread Road Safety awareness, contribute towards improvements for reducing road accidents and strengthen the Zero Fatality mission.

To appease people of all age groups, there will be several categories for the participants such as 21.1 Km, 10 Km, 5 Km & 3 Km Run for Senior Citizens.

Participants can register for the marathon on https://nebsports.in/honda-manesar-half-marathon/#

The marathon will be flagged off from HMSI’s Global Resource Factor at IMT Manesar. Ensuring a smooth experience for everyone, the route is carefully curated and designed to organize the marathon within the IMT Manesar locality.

Winners of the Half Marathon and 10 km categories will be awarded the prize as per the below matrix. Furthermore, one lucky participant will get a chance to win a Honda H’Ness CB350 in the mega lucky draw.