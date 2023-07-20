Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Conducts Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Ramgarh, Jharkhand

Ramgarh, 20th July 2023: Re-emphasizing the need to build a culture of safe riding habits in India, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) took forward its National Road Safety Awareness Campaign in Ramgarh, Jharkhand.

Road Safety is a global priority for Honda. Through this three-days camp at Kendriya Vidyalaya School, Ramgarh, HMSI spread awareness on safe riding practices to more than 2000 school students and staff members. HMSI’s road safety instructors utilized the age-appropriate road safety learning programs to enhance the retention of road safety awareness among all.

Speaking on HMSI’s commitment towards building a collision-free India, Mr. Vinay Dhingra – Senior Director, HR, Admin, IT & Corporate Affairs, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Road safety education is essential for developing a road safety mindset. HMSI has been conducting Road safety awareness campaign to develop more responsible road users across the country. With this campaign, we aim to cultivate the right road safety habits amongst the new and upcoming riders as well as help them in understanding the importance of using the roads safely.”

HMSI’s National Road Safety Awareness program made learning fun yet scientific through:

SCIENTIFICALLY DEVISED LEARNING MODULE: Honda’s skilled instructors set the foundation with theory sessions on road signs & markings, driver’s duties on road, riding gear & posture explanation and safe riding etiquettes. PRACTICAL LEARNING: A special training activity on Honda’s virtual riding simulator was executed for all to experience over 100 possible dangers on road before actual riding. INTERACTIVE SESSION: Participants were given danger prediction training known as Kiken Yosoku Training (KYT) which helps in enhancing rider/driver’s sensitivity to danger and ensures safe driving behaviour on roads. EXISTING DRIVERS HONING RIDING SKILLS: Students & school staff members who are already existing riders tested & honed their riding skills through slow riding activities and riding on narrow planks. LEARNING IN A FUN WAY: To ensure that the young students could learn more about road safety, Honda also conducted fun educational activities like road safety games and quizzes on daily basis.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India’s CSR commitment towards Road Safety:

For Honda globally, road safety comes first. As announced in April 2021, “Honda will strive for zero traffic collision fatalities involving Honda motorcycles and automobiles globally by 2050”. Fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR), HMSI has been promoting road safety in India since its start in 2001. Working towards the realization of Honda’s global safety vision, today HMSI’s road safety awareness initiative has already spread to over 55 lac Indians. Its team of skilled safety instructors conduct daily programs at its 10 adopted traffic parks across India and 6 Safety Driving Education Centers (SDEC).

Not only this, but all HMSI dealerships across India will spread road safety awareness. HMSI’s proprietary virtual riding simulator increases the risk-prediction ability of riders; while new customers are given Predelivery Safety Advice (PDSA) before they start riding at every dealership PAN India.