Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India is now the Number One Choice of 80 Lac families in Maharashtra

Mumbai, October 22, 2022: Winning the love & trust of its customers rapidly over the years in India’s commercial state of Maharashtra, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India today announced that its cumulative two-wheeler sales in the state have crossed the momentous 80 lac units’ mark this month.

Honda’s journey in achieving 80 lac happy two-wheeler customers in Maharashtra

In 2001, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India started its two-wheeler journey with the legendary Activa scooter. Gaining popularity with a rapidly growing customer base in the state by 2016, Honda had surpassed the landmark 40 lac customers.

Further, as two-wheelers continued to drive India’s growth story, trust in Honda’s reliable products also grew manifolds. Therefore, delighting its valued customers with Honda’s diverse portfolio of scooters & motorcycles across segments, HMSI has now successfully doubled its customers to 80 lacs in Maharashtra by adding the recent 40-lac customers in the last six years.

Noteworthy, with Activa 6G leading the scooter demand in Maharashtra, HMSI now gives the joy of riding to over 80 Lac two-wheeler customers in the state.

Thanking customers for this landmark feat, Mr. Atsushi Ogata – Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “We are truly elated to reach this milestone in the state of Maharashtra which has been a strategic center for Honda when it comes to two-wheeler demand in West region. With versatile demography, the state offers a diversified customer base. As more customers opt for two-wheelers suited to their individual needs, it gives us an opportunity to serve them better with our differentiated offerings across various segments. I would like to thank all our customers for their continued trust in Honda.”

Honda celebrates the love of customers in Maharashtra

With the increasing demand for 2Wheelers, Honda Activa emerged as the most preferred two-wheeler model. Marking a strong presence across the state are Honda’s 670+ touchpoints (including dealerships, authorized service centers, and best deal outlets) which offer a top-notch service experience as well as a world-class two-wheeler line-up of scooters & motorcycles for customers to choose from.

HMSI continues to delight customers in Maharashtra with its dynamic range of scooters comprising 4 models namely Activa 6G, Activa 125, Dio & Grazia 125. Parallelly, in the motorcycle category the company offers 8 exciting models across 110cc (CD 110 Dream & Livo), 125cc (SP125 & Shine), 160cc (X-Blade & Unicorn) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 & CB200X) segments along with other special edition models.

Honda’s premium motorcycle retail format is led by the BigWing Topline in top metros and BigWing in other demand centers. While the marquee Honda BigWing Topline houses Honda’s complete premium motorcycle range starting from the newly launched CB300F, CB300R, H’ness-CB350, and its Anniversary Edition, CB350RS, CB500X, CBR650R, CB650R, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade, CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, adventure tourer Africa Twin Adventure Sports and flagship model Gold Wing Tour, the BigWing delights mid-size motorcycle fans of Honda.

Honda CSR & Road safety efforts in Maharashtra

Honda strives to be a company that society wants to exist. Moving forward with this vision, the company has provided road safety awareness to more than 3 lac citizens through its Traffic Training Park in Thane and regular training at schools, colleges & corporates in the state. In over two decades, HMSI is continuously making a difference in the lives of people across India through sustainable development, road safety, and CSR.

Customer Journey for booking their favorite Honda two-wheeler

Customers can also visit Honda’s official website (www.honda2wheelersindia.com) and swiftly start their journey with their favorite wings by clicking simply on the ‘Book Now tab, which redirects them to the online buying/booking channel.