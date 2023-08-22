Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India unveils New Advanced Honda Dio 125 & Honda SP 160 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, 22nd August 2023: Setting a new trend in the Indian two-wheeler industry, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, the undisputed leader of the scooter segment, unveiled smarter and updated versions of Honda Dio 125 and Honda SP 160 on 19th August 2023, following a gala function here in the city at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road.

Hyderabad Zonal Office team of Honda including Mr. Iranagouda – Zonal Head (Telangana), Sales, Mr. Parthasarathy – Zonal Head, Service, Mr. Shalabh Shrivastava – Area Manager, Sales, Mr. Puneeth Kumar – Area Manager, Sales, Mr. Shanawaz – Area Manager, Service, Mr. Zafar Sheik – Area Manager, Service took part in the event.

The grand launch of the upgraded versions of these Honda two-wheeler models was organised by all the Honda Dealers of Hyderabad. The brand new Dio 125 and SP 160 variants showcase vertically stacked digital displays – a basic LCD screen and an advanced blue-lit display which are available on the DLX and H-Smart variants.

The all-new Honda Dio 125 is priced at Rs 85,900 ex-showroom. This is Honda’s third 125cc existing scooter in India and some hi-tech digital features have been added. The principal feature of the vehicle is undoubtedly the in-house H-Smart key technology which provides the lock mode, which in turn put together five functions into a single rotary knob. The same goes with Honda SP 160 which has a fully-digital instrument cluster showcasing various details related to the ride.

The new Honda Dio 125 is offered in three variants —Standard, Deluxe and H-Smart. The prices range from Rs 85,900 to Rs 93,800 ex-showroom.

The upgraded versions provide riders with the display of real-time mileage, average mileage, speed, side-stand indicator, distance to empty, service due indicator, a 3-step eco indicator, a smart key indicator, battery indicator etc.