Honda releases first teaser sketch of its upcoming All-New SUV

Mumbai, 9th Jan 2023: Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL), leading manufacturer of premium cars in India, kicks off the new year with a sneak peek at its upcoming All- New SUV. The company released the first teaser sketch of the All-New SUV, which will premiere during summer 2023.

The All-New Honda SUV has been designed at the Honda R&D Asia Pacific Co., Ltd. following extensive market surveys in India for people’s changing lifestyle requirements and expectations from Honda for their new SUV in terms of design & performance.