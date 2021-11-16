Honda unveils Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition in India

Revving ahead to bring more excitement for passionate riders, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. today unveiled the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition in India.

The machines of the Repsol Honda racing team inspired the graphics and design theme of this special edition along with vibrant orange wheel rims to accentuate the excitement of the racing fans in India.

Speaking about Honda’s Racing DNA, Mr. Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director, President & CEO, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd said, “Repsol Honda racing team infuses the spirit of competing in the extreme challenge on the racetrack. With rich legacy paving the way for Honda’s bright future in racing, we are delighted to unveil the Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition for racing enthusiasts in India.”

On this special occasion, Mr. Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd. said, “The unveiling of Grazia125 Repsol Honda Team Edition brings the spirit of racing, catching the fascination of MotoGP fans yet again. Its sportier looks and trademark orange, red & white scheme of smart graphics teamed up with a sporty engine makes it an irresistible package for racing enthusiasts.”

Grazia 125 – Stunning Genius

India’s urban scooter with stunning intelligence, Grazia125 creates new excitement among the riders with its advanced technology, innovations and bold design. Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI) engine coupled with advanced features like Idling Stop System and Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) further boost the scooter’s performance & efficiency.

Providing both comfort and convenience are its striking features like LED DC headlamp, multi-function switch, Integrated Passing Switch, Side Stand indicator with engine-cut off, Intelligent Instrument Display, 3-step Adjustable Rear Suspension and Front Telescopic Suspension.

While the aggressive look adds to its stunning style, features like split LED position lamp on side panel & the matchless Honda badging on the floor panel give Grazia125 a personality, which is beyond the imagination of ordinary.