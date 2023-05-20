Honda ups the ante in 100-110cc commuter segment, Launches the all-new Shine 100 in UP

Mumbai, May 19, 2023: Creating a new paradigm in mass mobility, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) today launched its most affordable and fuel-efficient mass motorcycle – Shine 100 in Uttar Pradesh.

Now marking its presence in the 100cc basic mass commuter category, Honda’s brand Shine’s undisputed leadership in the 125cc motorcycle segment is a testimony to the trust, reliability, and advanced technology it offers to the customers. Shine 100 is developed with as many as 12 patent applications for the enhancement of reliability.

Commenting on the launch of Shine 100 in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani – President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said “Launching Shine 100 in Uttar Pradesh is not just a milestone for us, but a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to innovation, excellence, and customer satisfaction. As we continue to set new standards in the industry, we are proud to offer Shine 100 which delivers on our promise of quality, performance, affordability, and style. We believe that Shine 100 will set a new benchmark in the industry and pave the way for a brighter future.” Launching the all-new Shine 100 in Uttar Pradesh, Mr. Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales & Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “Uttar Pradesh is an important market for us, and we are pleased to see the growing demand for our motorcycles in the state. We have a strong dealership network in Uttar Pradesh, and we are committed to providing the best services to our customers. With Shine 100’s reliable performance, comfortable ride, and affordable price, we aim to empower people with the freedom to move forward, explore new horizons, and realize their dreams. Shine 100 is Honda’s promise for every Indian commuter to surpass their expectations by offering unmatched value.”

All-new 100cc Engine

At the heart of Shine 100 ticks an all-new 100cc OBD2 compliant PGM-FI engine, boosted by Enhanced Smart Power (eSP) which optimizes energy output by maximizing efficient combustion and minimizing friction with a smooth eco-friendly engine. This new 100cc engine is lightweight and efficient with the finest innovation producing optimum performance, enhanced maneuverability, and class-leading mileage delivering the highest value to customers. An external fuel pump fitted outside the fuel tank reduces the maintenance time as it is easily accessible.

Programmed Fuel Injection (PGM-FI): The system uses onboard sensors to constantly inject optimum fuel and air mixture, which aids consistent power output, high fuel efficiency & fewer emissions. Friction Reduction: The piston cooling jet reduces friction & maintains optimum engine temperature. The offset cylinder and use of a rocker roller arm further reduce the frictional loss which not only helps in smooth and better power output but also improves fuel efficiency. The Solenoid Valve acting as an automatic choke system ensures a rich air-fuel mixture and provides the convenience of one time start at any point in time.

Supreme Comfort and Convenience

The long and comfortable seat (677mm) provides ample space for the rider and the pillion rider to ride long distances with comfort. Be it a family or utility-based rides, the seating posture of Shine 100 ensures unmatched comfort and makes it the best choice for fatigue-free daily commuting. Shine 100 has a uniquely designed tank and a narrow leg-opening angle, giving the rider an excellent knee grip.

The riding position has been designed keeping in mind family comfortable riding and load carrying. The optimum seat height (786mm) allows easy ground touch for average-height Indian riders. The specially developed suspension unit with long stroke manages any kind of road conditions with ease. Its ability to absorb the vibrations on rough surfaces gives extra stability and confidence to the rider and pillion.

Side Stand with Engine Inhibitor prevents engine start while the side stand is engaged enabling a convenient and carefree ride. Making every ride on the Shine 100 comfortable and convenient is the Combi-Brake System (CBS) with Equalizer.

Maximum Utility

Lightweight durable steel frame contributes to overall lower vehicle weight. It gives a soft steering feel and excellent maneuverability. A durable & tough frame is suitable for variable road conditions and supports carrying the load. Handling the vehicle on narrow roads is made easy with a small turning radius of 1.9 meters which is class-leading in this segment. Excellent grade ability allows Shine 100 to easily climb inclines even while carrying heavy loads.

Long Wheelbase (1245 mm) and high ground clearance (168mm) make it stable at higher speeds and bad road conditions inspiring rider confidence.

Elegant Style

Enriched with a design inspired by India’s favorite Shine125, the Shine 100’s overall graphic theme compliments the elegance of the motorcycle. The appealing front cowl, all-black alloy wheels, practical aluminum grab rail, bold tail lamp, and sleek distinguished muffler compliment the smooth style of the motorcycle.

Essential Reliability

HMSI is also offering a special 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on Shine 100.

Special Introductory Finance Offer

Introducing the “100 PE 100” special introductory finance scheme for Shine 100, where customers can avail best in industry financing options from multiple institutions. With this offer, customers can enjoy benefits like Zero Documentation Charge, No Advance EMI, and a Processing Fee of only Re 1.