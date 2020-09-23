Honeywell Deploys Video Analytics and AI to Help Building Owners Comply With Social Distancing and Mask Guidelines

Bengaluru, September 23, 2020 – Honeywell (NYSE: HON) announced new solutions to its Healthy

Buildings Safety & Security offering that help building owners comply with social distancing and mask

guidelines. The Honeywell Pro-Watch and MAXPRO Network Video Recorders (NVR) and Video

Management Systems (VMS) can now use existing cameras to identify if building occupants are

complying with guidelines around social distancing and wearing masks. The advanced analytics and deep learning artificial intelligence video analytics, provide an industry-leading level of accuracy, when used in the recommended operating conditions, and can isolate and report any instances of non-compliance to buildings and facility managers.

“Many companies are grappling with how to comply to new guidelines and recommendations like social

distancing and wearing masks to keep their workforce safer, and this can be a daunting task for facility managers to handle manually,” said Manish Sharma, Vice President and Chief Technology Officer of Honeywell Building Technologies. “We’ve long known that video systems can do more than capture and

store video feeds of events. We’ve deployed more powerful AI (Artificial Intelligence) & ML (Machine

Learnings) to help identify trends, track patterns and help to build owners better understand how spaces are used. These new solutions by Honeywell aim to give both building managers and tenants the ability to navigate living and working in the new normal.”

Currently, most building operators do not have effective ways of monitoring compliance with social

distancing and mask guidelines. The Pro-Watch VMS/NVR and MAXPRO VMS/NVR solutions conduct

real-time monitoring of people within a building to determine compliance to a building’s customized

guidelines. Building operators can leverage incident management workflows to digitize standard operating procedures based on the events. The easy-to-use interface provides live monitoring and counts the number of people in the field of view of the camera and detects masks. The solutions report on activity throughout the day so owners and managers can identify usage or issue trends and even manage access control if needed based on non-compliance events.

The Honeywell Pro-Watch VMS/NVR and MAXPRO VMS/NVR solutions with deep learning AI capabilities leverage the Intel® Distribution of OpenVINO™ toolkit. The social distancing and mask detection metrics will be integrated into the Honeywell #HealthyBuildings Score analytics that provides building owners, operators and occupants with information on key building metrics.

These solutions were developed in record time by a team of Bengaluru-based engineers of Honeywell

Technology Solutions, who collaborated remotely during the countrywide lockdown. Released globally,

Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings solutions help building owners improve the health of their building

environments, operate more cleanly and safely, comply with social distancing policies, and help reassure occupants that it is safe to return to the workplace. By integrating air quality, safety and security technologies along with advanced analytics, Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings solutions are designed to help building owners minimize potential risks of contamination and ensure business continuity by monitoring both the building environment and building occupants’ behaviours.

Click here for more information on the Honeywell #HealthyBuildings solutions.