HONOR 9X Pro Early Access Sale to start on 21st May 12.00 noon on Flipkart

HONOR, the global leading tech brand for youth, recently announced the launch of HONOR 9X Pro in India with its all new AppGallery and the HONOR fans can now buy the most powerful smartphone from HONOR X-series on Flipkart. HONOR 9X Pro’s Special Early Access Sale starts on 21st May from 12.00 noon onwards which will be available for limited period and ends on 22nd May at 11:59am.

The all-rounder HONOR 9X pro comes with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage at INR 17,999 in Midnight Black and Phantom Purple colour variants. Consumers who have registered for Early Access Sale program will get an offer of INR 3,000 discount and no extra cost on availing EMI options up to 6-months. Not just that, they will also get the benefits of one time free screen replacement offer on accidental damage valid for 3 months till the stocks last.

To grab the latest HONOR 9X Pro powered by the AppGallery and also avail the special offers, consumers will have to register on Flipkart on or before May 19th, 2020 Midnight. For detailed information related to product, offers and sale program, please follow the link below:

https://bit.ly/3dutPCO

HONOR 9X Pro: first smartphone with all new AppGallery

HONOR 9X Pro is company’s first smartphone to feature the all-new AppGallery, offering seamless upgrades with robust performance, enhanced gaming capabilities, dynamic design and advanced camera technology. With an amalgamation of high-end technology and beautiful design it offers an upgrade to the recently launched HONOR 9X and will offer an extra powerful performance for regular use, multitasking and gaming, owing to Kirin 810 processor – a state-of-the-art 7nm processor with dedicated NPU and GPU Turbo 3.0 technology.

Top-Notch 7nm Kirin 810 AI Chipset

HONOR’s X series has been one of the most celebrated offerings by the brand and HONOR 9X Pro is no less. The latest smartphone is powered by top-notch 7nm Kirin 810 AI Chipset, the first processor that is built upon Huawei’s brand-new computing architecture that enables deep learning taken by AI. The smartphone integrates GPU Turbo 3.0 technology, 6GB RAM, 256 GB ROM and Liquid Cooling System which enhance and improve gaming and multitasking experience of the users.

48MP AI triple camera for all-scenario photography

Featuring a versatile 48MP AI Triple Camera setup with f/1.8 aperture and ½-inch sensor, the photography experience in HONOR 9X Pro gets a boost in image resolution, quality and prioritizing functionality to help users capture every precious moment. The 8MP Super Wide Angle Camera (with 120 degree FOV) on the device helps users capture a broad and extensive view, while the 2MP depth-assist lens enables the depth of field recognition technology to create multi-dimensional photos. The Super Slow Motion mode facilitates shooting videos at 480fps with up to 16x slow motion. HONOR 9X Pro is loaded with an intelligent all-in-one solution, AIS Super Night Mode, 4-in-1 light fusion technology, AI Stabilization and ISO level that reaching upto 102400, are among other solutions to handle the limitations of night photography.

At the front, HONOR 9X Pro delivers an uninterrupted visual experience under all scenarios without any distraction on the screen. The coveted 16MP AI Pop-Up Selfie Camera takes care of your beautiful selfies and immersive video calls. Not to mention the drop-detection mechanism signals the pop-up camera to retract into the smartphone body in case of any accident. Side-mounted fingerprint sensor brings added comfort to all the potential offered by this latest smartphone.

6.59” (16.7cm) HONOR full view display for limitless visuals

HONOR 9X Pro pushes screen-to-body ratio to 92% on its 16.7 cm (6.59-in) IPS-LCD FullView Display at 2,340×1080 resolution. Additionally, it features massive 4,000mAh battery with

Type C charging, 256GB internal storage (expandable upto 512GB), Blue Light Filter certified by TüV Rheinland and a reflective Dynamic X design on the Dual 3D Glass Curved Back.