HONOR announces new campaign – You Deserve Better; promises better for all

The brief was to establish HONOR as the mobile with the best camera in the industry. The entire idea came from a simple consumer insight that most of us are extremely dissatisfied and disappointed with our current phones. The phones we once loved have betrayed us and we are stuck in a bad relationship. HONOR will be the new found love for those who are repenting their bad decisions. We picked simple stories of people who are in love but can’t enjoy a single moment together because of their partner, their existing mobile phone doesn’t respond. Thereby telling the consumers that they deserve better.”

