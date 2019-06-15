HONOR Launches Its First-Ever Flagship Series in India – HONOR 20 Series

HONOR, a leading global smartphone e-brand today announced the launch of its first ever flagship series in India – HONOR 20 series. HONOR 20 series will include three new smartphones – HONOR 20 PRO, HONOR 20, and HONOR 20i. HONOR 20 series comes packed with unmatched photography capability, superior design, and ultimate user experience that resonate with global youth.

Delivering on its promise of #YouDeserveBetter, HONOR 20 series features an AI powered Quad Camera that enables users to capture photos with extreme clarity- anytime, anywhere. The all-powerful quad camera has bagged the HONOR 20 series an impressive DxOMark score of 111. HONOR 20 Pro and HONOR 20 comeswith a powerful Kirin 980 AI chipset with GPU Turbo 3.0 for a better gaming experience and the new dynamic holographic design for the smartphones to stand out.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Suhail Tariq, Chief Marketing Officer, HONOR India said, “As a brand, we have always been committed to the demands of our customers locally, and the HONOR 20 series is a step forward in continuing to stay true to that commitment. We are bringing in three new devices in different price segments, to ensure that our customers have the opportunity to choose the right smartphone at the best price. India is a unique market and the HONOR 20 series showcases our continued focus towards innovation, ensuring best quality. We are confident that the consumers in the country will continue to show their support and appreciate the flagship features that we have brought into the HONOR 20 series.”

HONOR 20 PRO & 20

The Wonder of 48MP AI Quad Camera of Flagship Quality

The flagship quad camera of HONOR 20 PRO leads with a 48MP Main Camera with Sony IMX586 sensor, featuring the advanced AI Ultra Clarity mode and AIS Super Night mode to empower users to capture clearer images. The quad camera is also packed with the 16MP Super Wide Angle Camera, 8MP Telephoto Camera, and the 2MP Macro Camera, which allows users to capture wider and closer with Dual Optical Image Stabilization (OIS). HONOR 20 PRO sends shock-waves across the industry with the innovation of AIS Super Night mode and the industry’s largest f/1.4 aperture.

2MP Macro lens can give users a creative edge by offering new perspectives that the naked eye would never be able to see. It allows users to capture incredible details as close as 4cm. Similarly, the ability to zoom in on a subject at 3X lossless optical zoom, 5X hybrid zoom and 30X digital zoom, means that users can shoot minute details with absolute discretion. Both HONOR 20 Pro and 20 features a 32MP front camera to capture stunning selfies.

HONOR 20 also features a rear quad camera setup with 48MP main camera with Sony IMX586, and have similar capabilities of advanced AI ultra-clarity mode and AIS super night mode as the HONOR 20 PRO. The quad camera is also packed with the 16MP Super Wide Angle Camera, 2MP Depth Assist Camera, and the 2MP Macro Camera.

The Wonder of an All-Round User Experience

HONOR’s “You Deserve Better” ethos drives the brand to go beyond the textural and colour design of the Dynamic Holographic glass back. HONOR 20 Pro and 20 boasts a 15.90cm (6.26) all-view display with a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio. With a 4.5mm in-screen camera, the all-view display allows an even more enthralling visual experience without compromising on aesthetics.

The fingerprint sensor on the right side of its aluminium frame has been positioned to complement the natural placement of fingers when one picks up a phone. HONOR 20 Pro also boasts of 4,000 mAh battery with HONOR supercharge (5V 4A) that can support a full-day of uninterrupted use. Additionally, HONOR 20 Series adopts a Graphene cooling sheet technology, a new thermal solution that can efficiently dissipate heat and thus maintaining the optimal performance.

Both HONOR 20 Pro and 20 are powered by 7nm Kirin 980 AI Chipset with Dual-NPU for better performance and a seamless experience. Both the phones run on HONOR Magic UI 2.1 which is based on Android Pie. In terms of mobile gaming, HONOR 20 PRO and 20 are equipped with the industry-leading GPU Turbo 3.0 – a feature that boosts the device’s gaming capabilities by offering users an enhanced visual and tactile experience. Backed by consumer demands, HONOR 20 Pro and 20 has teamed up with approximately 25 most sought-after mobile games right now including Fortnite, PUBG Mobile, and Arena of Valor.

Apart from the viewing and gaming experiences, users can indulge in an immersive audio experience through the Virtual 9.1 Surround Sound feature powered by Histen 6.0. This is the first time that this cutting-edge technology is applied to smartphones. The Virtual 9.1 surround sound supports most earphones and packs an in-built dual microphone with noise reduction – a system tailored according to the specific needs of technophiles and audiophiles.

HONOR 20i

HONOR 20i comes with a powerful triple camera setup. The primary rear camera features a 24MP sensor to capture everything exactly as users see it with their eyes. The secondary camera uses an 8MP ultra-wide lenses with 120° field of view. The third 2MP camera is a depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The front camera gets a 32MP; sensor with f/2.0 aperture for great looking selfies. The AI-enabled camera is capable of recognizing over 500 scenes in 22 categories, automatically applying the best settings to the perfect shot. Based on the AI-powered algorithm, the camera can enhance the subject’s face and the background by modifying the exposure time and applying colour adjustment according to different scene types, creating professional-grade films.

With a four-sided curved 3D design, HONOR 20i features rounded corners, allowing the device to fit comfortably in the palm. The curved design naturally follows the arches of user’s hands, resulting in a perfect one-handed grip.

For younger and bolder consumers, who want to make a refreshing statement, HONOR 20i adds an element of surprise, the purple hue, to its palette. Engineered by HONOR’s highest level of craftsmanship and sophisticated 3D photolithography technology, the gradient color has a shining, luminescent effect that reflects light beautifully.

Featuring a pearl-like dewdrop notch, HONOR 20i 19.5:9 bezel-less display pushes the screen-to-body ratio to over 90%, providing a better viewing experience with its 15.77cm (6.21-inch) FullView FHD+ screen while keeping the body of a typical 5.2-inch screen device.

Based on the latest Android 9 system, the EMUI 9.0 operating system features a concise user interface, enhances data management system and optimizes mobile user experience

Price and Availability

HONOR 20 PRO will be available in Phantom Blue. HONOR 20 will be available in Sapphire Blue and Midnight black. While, HONOR 20i will be available in Midnight Black, Phantom Blue and Phantom Red. HONOR 20 Pro features 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM and will be priced at INR 39,999, HONOR 20 comes with6GB RAM and 128GB ROM and will be priced at INR 32,999 and HONOR 20i comes with 4GB RAM and 128GB ROM and will be priced at INR 14,999. The HONOR 20i will go on sale on Flipkart starting 18th June, 2019. HONOR 20 will be available on Flipkart starting 25th June, 2019 and availability of HONOR 20 Pro will be announced soon. HONOR 20 series will also be available at all leading offline stores.

Offers

Customers buying the HONOR 20 and HONOR 20i can avail No Cost EMI starting at INR 5500/month and INR 2500/month respectively. To add to the excitement, HONOR is also offering upto 90% Buy Back Guarantee in 90 days; “Love it or Return in Challenge”*T&C Apply

HONOR 20 series’ users on performing recharge of INR 198/IN 299 will get INR 2200 cashback and 125GB additional 4G Data. These Cashback vouchers can be redeemed, one at a time, against subsequent recharges of INR 198 and INR 299 via MyJio app only. In addition, upon performing recharge of INR 198/INR 299, 5GB additional data voucher, limited to 25 recharges will be credited in user’s MyJio account.