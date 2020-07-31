HONOR launches its first laptop in India, HONOR MagicBook 15 and affordable smartphones HONOR 9A, HONOR 9S with AppGallery

New Delhi, 31st July 2020: HONOR, the global leading tech brand for the youth, today announced its foray into the Laptop category along with the expansion of its celebrated affordable smartphone portfolio, in India. As part of its 1+8+N IoT strategy, the company has introduced the brand’s first laptop for the market – HONOR MagicBook 15, as India’s first laptop with three breakthrough innovations[2] which comes pre-installed with Microsoft Windows 10 Home and all the users will get a free one-month trial of the Microsoft 365 Personal Subscription. In addition, HONOR launched its affordable smartphone range – HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S in under ₹10K segment. The latest offerings are a testimony to HONOR’s commitment to bringing innovative and progressive products for Indian consumers while meeting the varied requirements of the users.

Making a powerfully compact debut in India’s laptop industry, HONOR MagicBook 15 is India’s first laptop with three breakthrough innovations – a discreetly hidden pop-up Webcam, serving as a unique privacy safeguard for users, 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button, for secured and password-free login and the compact 65W Type-C Multi-device fast charger, capable to charge the laptop by 53% in just 30 minutes. The laptop provides incredible power in a sleek and compact size, perfectly designed to meet the requirements of young and dynamic professionals, content creators & students, who pursue a smart digital lifestyle, seek superior features and functionality at a competitive price range.

With an aim to provide users with hassle-free hardware and software experience, HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S comes pre-installed with the company’s official and world’s third-largest app distribution platform, AppGallery. HONOR’s first affordable smartphone, HONOR 9A is designed

for the youth who look for a great experience and new innovative features and it offers a long-lasting 5000 mAh battery with reverse charging, a super-thin design & lightweight and triple camera setup under INR 10K price point.

Making new-age innovation accessible to consumers under budget and designed for one-hand use, HONOR 9S is another offering in the entry-level segment that features a big display in an ultra-light package, and a whole secured facial unlock technology. HONOR 9S is a perfect fit for those who want to upgrade from feature phones to smartphones. Both the smartphones bring upgrades across the battery life, storage and photography at an irresistible price, making it a perfect choice for people looking for an entry-level phone.

Commenting on the launch, Mr Charles Peng, President, HONOR India said, “The launch marks a milestone in the brand’s journey in India as we foray into the laptop segment for the first time with HONOR MagicBook 15, along with latest additions to our sub-10k smartphone category with HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S. HONOR has always believed in raising the bar when it comes to empowering consumers with the latest technology for all their needs, and with MagicBook 15 we are even more excited to introduce three of India’s first breakthrough innovations in just ₹50k price point. Our devices have received an overwhelming response at the global space and we are confident of replicating the success in the India market now.

He further added, “Our recent additions to the product line-up will bolster our effort towards strengthening the 1+8+N IoT strategy and at the same time channelize the exponentially growing AppGallery, pre-installed in our latest smartphones. Our AppGallery has seen an impressive response in India as we evolve to include many new features embedded in our latest devices. As we take a leap ahead in the industry with portfolio expansion, we aim to provide a smooth upgrade to our consumers looking for an intelligent user experience under budget.”

Commenting on the launch, Vinay Sinha, Managing Director, Sales, AMD India said, “Power, style and portability are top features that working professionals and students alike seek in their laptops for everyday computing. Long-lasting performance and battery life enables consumers to collaborate better and multitask between work, study and entertainment at ease. The new HONOR MagicBook15 powered by AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500 U mobile processor with Radeon™ Vega 8 graphics is designed to meet the mobile computing needs of today. As HONOR forays into the promising and rapidly growing laptop segment in India, AMD is delighted to be part of their new journey and celebrate this milestone with them.”

This latest product line up will not only tap the wide needs of the masses for a high standard device and connected ecosystem but will also cater to the youth looking for an all-purpose device at a competitive price segment.

HONOR MagicBook 15 – 39.6cm (15.6 inches)

Combining lightweight design and innovative functionality with intelligent user experience, the HONOR MagicBook 15 provides incredible power in a sleek and compact size, perfect for young professionals who are looking for a device to take them from work to play.

The HONOR MagicBook 15 is a stylishly chic device that comes with a lightweight aluminium chassis and Azure Blue Chamfer around to give the device, a truly unique identity. It weighs just 1.53 kg, and is only 16.9 mm thick at its thickest point, 5.3 mm Ultra-thin top and side bezels, and a 39.6cm (15.6 inches) full view display featuring 87% screen-to-body ratio for the immersive viewing experience, HONOR MagicBook 15 allows users to enjoy ultimate portability and unparalleled performance. A Full HD IPS Display with a viewing angle of 178 degrees, an anti-glare screen and a TÜV Rheinland certification to reduce the blue light effect, further adds on to a comfortable viewing experience.

The easy to carry laptop is equipped with the powerful AMD Ryzen™ 5 3500U Mobile Processor with Radeon™ Vega 8 Graphics, and 8GB DDR4 dual-channel RAM, offering smooth and seamless performance for even the most complex of tasks. It also comes with a 256 GB ultra-fast PCIe NVMe SSD storage drive that has up to five times faster reading speed than an earlier SATA SSD drive, boosting productivity to the maximum.

With HONOR’s efficient S-shaped fan design and 49% more number of fan blades, the HONOR MagicBook 15 allows users to work for prolonged hours without the device getting heated up. The thinner blades ensure an effective airflow (38% increased) and boosts the fan performance with 38% heat dissipation.

Considering security as important as the design and performance of the laptop, HONOR MagicBook 15 features a password-free login and comes with a two-in-one fingerprint power button, for effortlessly unlocking your device with just a tap. Another salient feature of the laptop is the pop-up webcam that is discreetly hidden underneath the camera button on the keyboard, serving as a unique privacy safeguard which protects against remote hijacking and peeping. Users can simply tap on the camera button on the keyboard to make the webcam pop up when they need it.

The laptop comes with a compact 65W Fast Charger and a multi-device Type-C USB connector and is bolstered with efficient supercharging capabilities that charges the laptop by 53% charge in just 30 minutes. It can be used to charge both HONOR MagicBook 15 and HONOR smartphones. A full charge can power 6.6 hours of office tasks, 6.3 hours local 1080P video playback and 6.2 hours web browsing for uninterrupted and hassle-free user experience.[3]

Another HONOR innovation for select NFC enabled HONOR phone users is the HONOR Magic-Link 2.0. With Magic-link 2.0[4], one can easily share files between the two devices instantly, just like you’d move files from one folder to another. Also, it allows the multi-screen setup and mouse pointer to interact with your smartphone apps.

HONOR 9A

HONOR 9A offers an exceptional and functional photography experience, anytime and anywhere. The highlight of the smartphone is its giant and long-lasting 5000mAh battery, for unstoppable and smooth smartphone experience. The battery supports up to 33 hours of 4G calling, up to 35 hours of video playback and up to 37 hours of FM radio playback, on a single charge. The HONOR 9A also features reverse charging to bring greater convenience and acts as an emergency power backup.

When it comes to photography, the triple camera set up comprises of a 13MP with f/1.8 aperture main sensor, 5MP ultra-wide camera as well as a 2MP depth assistant. The 120° Super Wide Angle Camera offers broader views and greater convenience when taking wide shots. With an astounding 120° Field of View, the HONOR 9A also supports distortion correction for users to capture more in a single shot. Additionally, the 8MP front camera delivers perfect selfies, every time and anywhere.

The smartphone features 16.0cm (6.3 inches) dewdrop Full view Display with TUV Rheinland certified eye care mode for an enhanced viewing experience. The Rear-mounted Fingerprint sensor, placed conveniently, allows the users to use the smartphone comfortably, ready to be unlocked without any hassles. It additionally offers an advanced facial unlocking technology. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek MT6762R (4×CortexA53 2.0GHz+4×CortexA53 1.5GHz) and runs on Android 10 supported by the latest flagship Magic UI 3.1. It additionally features 64GB of storage expandable up to 512GB with dedicated memory card slot, and superior 88db loudspeaker along with 3.5mm jack enabled with better volume control and lower levels of distortion with Huawei Histen 6.0 and Party Mode feature, for an enhanced audio experience.

HONOR 9S

HONOR 9S features slim 8.35mm form factor with just 144g, 13.8cm (5.45 inch) Full View HD + Display (1440 x 720-pixel resolution), for a vivid and immersive viewing experience making it perfect for watching the video. The smartphone is powered by Mediatek MT6762R (4×CortexA53 2.0GHz+4×CortexA53 1.5GHz) which gives amazing performance to entry-level HONOR 9S. It runs on Android 10 and sports a powerful 3020 mAh battery that lasts up to 21 hours of phone calls and 17 hours of video playback.

Equipped with latest Magic UI 3.1, HONOR 9S features an all-new Dark Mode which allows users to navigate their smartphone more comfortably, as it strikes an optimal contrast between text and the background to enhance the overall reading experience. Moreover, TÜV Rheinland certification makes HONOR 9S more comfortable for eyes and enhances viewing experience for prolonged hours. It additionally offers advanced facial unlocking technology, making privacy convenient and robust.

HONOR 9S features an 8MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture on the back, along with a 5MP selfie camera for photography enthusiasts. While the main camera lens is capable of taking stunning and clear shots, the front camera with enhanced Beauty Mode delivers perfect selfies every time. The smartphone features 32GB of internal storage, expandable up to 512GB and with two independent SIM card slots for users to enjoy more storage and still have separate SIM cards for work and personal use.

Price and Availability

The HONOR MagicBook 15 will be available in Mystic Silver colour variant in India. The laptop will be sold on Flipkart starting 6th August 2020 00:00 hours onwards and for Flipkart early access members, the sale will start from 5th August 2020 8.00 PM onwards. Launched at INR 42,990, the HONOR MagicBook 15 will be available at INR 39,990 after INR 3000 discount for the first sale. Customers will also get a No Cost EMI up to 12 months and a product exchange offer of up to INR 13,000.

“Register & Win” Contest

Consumers who purchase HONOR MagicBook 15 must call at 18002109999 to register and get assured gift up to INR 1,000/- or follow HONOR India’s official page for more Contest information. Contest period is between 6th August 2020 and 11 August 2020, Limited period offer, T&Cs apply.

HONOR 9A will be available in Midnight Black and Phantom Blue colour variants. The product will be sold on Amazon, starting 6th August 2020 11:00 AM onwards and will be available at INR 9,999. Customers can avail an exciting discount of INR 1000 during the first sale, and get the smartphone at just INR 8,999. Moreover, there is an additional 10 per cent discount for HDFC Credit Cards and Debit Card users, and No Cost EMI up to 6 months.

HONOR 9S will be available in Blue and Black colour variants. The product will be sold on Flipkart, starting 6th August 2020 12:00 PM onwards and will be available at INR 6,499. Along with No Cost EMI up to 6 months, customers can also avail a discount of INR 500 as the first sale offer and get a smartphone for just INR 5,999.

“Call & Win” Contest for HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S

Consumers who purchase HONOR 9A and HONOR 9S need to call HONOR India customer support at 18002109999 to participate in the contest. Every week three lucky participants will win HONOR Band 3. All the participants to get HONOR’s VIP service benefits and free subscription of Hungama Music App for three months. Contest period is between 6th August 2020 and 5th October 2020. Users may follow HONOR India’s official page for more contest information. Limited period offer, T&Cs apply.

Disclaimers:

1. Terms and Conditions apply.

2. Trademarks, product, services and company/ brand names are property of their respective owners.

