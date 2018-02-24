Honor partners with FDCI for another season of AIFW

Honor, Huawei’s Smartphone e-brand for digital natives, yesterday announced 6 winners from 26 contestants at ‘Hunt for the Face of Honor’ campaignto walk the ramp for designer Rina Dhaka at the upcoming Amazon India Fashion Week in association with Nexa Autumn Winter’18 in New Delhi.

An eminent jury comprising designer Rina Dhaka, Nandini Bhalla, Editor Cosmopolitan, Sunil Sethi, President FDCI along-with the Honor team judged 26 contestants on different parameters at the FDCI office and after a careful evaluation & discussion, 6 winners were selected.

Sanjeev, Vice President, Sales, Consumer Business Group, Honor India commented,“As our tagline suggests, Honor is a brand for the brave and this is one such initiative, where we aim at encouraging the youth to pursue their talent to the fullest. With this journey, we aim to bring to life the dreams of our tech-savvy millennials.”

Commenting on the association, Sunil Sethi, President, FDCI said,“Face of Honor is a unique initiative undertaken by Honor, reiterating their commitment to be in sync with the pulse of youth. Platforms like these are important to identify, promote & nurture new talent in the modelling industry and give a fresh perspective. I congratulate all the contestants & winners who participated in the campaign and did their best.”