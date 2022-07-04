Honourable Steel Minister of India visits NMDC Head Office

Hyderabad, July 2022: Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Union Minister of Steel, Government of India visited the NMDC Head Office in Hyderabad today. Honourable Steel Minister conducted a meeting with CMD Shri Sumit Deb, Functional Directors and Senior Management of the company to review the production performance and future roadmap of India’s mining major.

Encouraging the NMDC Team, Shri Ram Chandra Prasad Singh said, “I exhort you to enhance exploration of minerals using the latest technology and best industry practices.” Honourable Steel Minister advised NMDC to continue peripheral development near the mines to support the neighbouring communities, “CSR activities in areas like education, skill development, health and employability must be increased manifold.” He also directed NMDC to make special efforts for welfare of girl children by providing training in livelihood activities like teaching, nursing, cooking, computers and housekeeping skills.

Shri Sumit Deb apprised the Honourable Steel Minister with NMDC’s capacity enhancement and digital transformation projects underway. He said, “NMDC in its journey towards becoming a 100 MT miner will need ambitious expansion and investment strategy to dive head-on into building an iron-strong economy for India.” On the social commitment of NMDC, he ensured that, “From empowering women to upskilling youth, generating employment opportunities to addressing public health, NMDC has been a steady pillar in enabling progress in remote regions of the country.”

Today, the Ministry of Steel and NMDC also commenced celebrations of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav Iconic Week. NMDC hosted a Quiz Competition for its employees to honour India’s journey to Independence and reflect on our duties towards nation building as public servants. In the coming week, NMDC will be organizing Mobile Van exhibitions, Painting Competition, Marathon, Plantation Drive, Seminars and Talks with the industry stakeholders to promote the consumption of steel in India.