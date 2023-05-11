Hood App Launches Creator Badge to Empower Creators

Hood App, the leading pseudonymous social network, has launched a new Creator Badge to empower and recognize creators on its platform. The badge is a way for creators to showcase their content and build their audiences, while also establishing their authority and expertise within their respective communities.

The Creator Badge is a visual indicator that appears on a user’s profile and denotes their status as a Hood App creator. It is a coveted badge that represents a user’s dedication to creating high-quality, engaging content that resonates with their audience. This badge is only available to users who have been approved as creators by Hood App’s team.

“We are thrilled to launch the Creator Badge on Hood App. We believe it is a great way to acknowledge and support the work of our creators, who are the lifeblood of our platform,” said Jasveer Singh, co-founder and CEO of Hood App. “Our creators have shown tremendous dedication to their craft, and we want to empower them to continue creating amazing content.”

With the Creator Badge, Hood App’s creators will have access to a range of benefits, including priority support from the platform, increased visibility in search results, and access to exclusive features and tools. The badge will also serve as a valuable tool for creators looking to monetize their content in future and they are established and influential figures within their communities.

The launch of the Creator Badge is just the latest in a series of initiatives by Hood App to empower its users and build a more vibrant, engaged community on its platform. Hood App has already established itself as a leader in the pseudonymous social network space, with a user base of million users and a thriving ecosystem of creators and communities.

For more information on the Creator Badge and other initiatives by Hood App, please visit www.hood.live.