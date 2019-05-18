Hopscotch India dedicates this Mother’s Day to every child’s first stylist with its digital campaign

Hopscotch – India’s largest kids fashion brand unveiled its Mother’s Day campaign with an upbeat digital film that portrays mothers in a new light. The brand showcased this through an interesting play on the fact that along with being a child’s first home, friend, teacher, a mother is also their first stylist!

To commemorate the special day and pay tribute to mothers all over the country, Hopscotch curated a quirky rap video that highlights the role of mothers as every child’s very #FirstStylist. The digital film captures India’s latest trend with an engaging rap music video where a mother shares her journey of her child being her muse. Right from putting up the right accessories and the right shoes to ensuring your shirt is neatly tucked into the trouser, mothers are the ones who help us rock every look. A mother always ensures you are suited and booted just right no matter what the occasion.

In a first of its kind association, Hopscotch has partnered with TikTok – India’s prominent video platform. Through this association, the brand will engage with influencers and get them to participate in the rap challenge with their mothers, which kickstarts on Mother’s Day. Using its very own social media platform, Hopscotch is encouraging consumers to be part of this fun challenge.

Puneet Sehgal, Chief Operating Officer, Hopscotch India says, “Amongst the many important roles that mothers play in our lives, this Mother’s Day we want to celebrate their creativity and talent in being every child’s #FirstStylist! Our campaign and music video is an ode/testimony to these fashion heroes in being inspirational #FirstStylist role models to their children. At Hopscotch, we provide our mothers with the latest trends at unbeatable price points. It our constant endeavor to innovate and deliver the best of kids fashion from the world to Indian mothers.”

The Style Rap feat. Mom was created by FCB Interface, the video ends on a message wishing a happy Mothers’ Day to every kid’s first stylist i.e. Mom. On this association, CEO Mr. JoemonThaliath said, “It was a pleasure working with Hopscotch to create something that’s both insightful and relevant. Too often, on Mother’s Day, we remember only the tough parts of motherhood. With this rap, we hope to bring into the spotlight, the fun styling moments that bring a smile to every mom’s face.”

Hopscotch is a one-stop destination for all kids’ needs and is accessible pan India across 1,300 cities. Launching about 500 new styles daily on their website, Hopscotch is trailblazing the Indian kids fashion space by offering the latest trends at an unbeatable value.

Watch the video here: