Horizontal Talent’s Fireside Chat Explores the Future of Work: Talent, Technology, and Transformation

Bengaluru, Karnataka – 28 August 2023 – The heart of Bengaluru was warmed by the glow of knowledge and camaraderie as Horizontal, the most recognized staffing and digital solutions provider, hosted a captivating fireside chat.

The fireside chat, themed “Navigating the Future of Work: Talent, Technology, and Transformation,” brought together inspiring business leaders who shared insightful perspectives on the contemporary workplace.

Sabin Ephrem, CEO of Horizontal, who traveled to India to take part in the company’s Independence Day celebration and fireside chat, said, “As part of our commitment to create dialogue through which we can explore key solutions and ideas by facilitating the sharing of industry leaders’ insights and opinions, we hope to add value to the industry as a whole. Our fireside chat accomplished this goal, and we hope to have many more in the future to help create the change that is needed by amplifying the voices of customer Lense for digital transformations.

The discussion, which was moderated by Horizontal’s Regional VP, Sreejith Pilassery, who oversees the APAC region’s operations, covered several significant topics that influence the modern workplace, such as the constantly changing business and economic environment of Global Capability Centers (GCCs) as well as the use of AI and IOT to boost productivity.and value of diversity, inclusivity, and acceptance.

Industry leaders discussed the ways in which this transformative trend is reshaping various industries as well as the best ways to take advantage of its potential.

During the fireside chat, the constantly changing business and economic environment in the GCC (Global Capability Centers) was discussed, where Mr. Manu Dhir, General Manager from Suse India, shared important insights on the GCC’s growth and its influence on global business operations, and Mr. Girish Gadamsetty, Director of Business Operations from Adobe, outlined on how digital transformation, automation, and AI-driven tools are not only enhancing operational efficiency but also creating new opportunities for innovation across industries. Mamata Banerjee, Director of Business Performance at Epsilon, discussed ways to foster inclusive workplaces while recognizing the value of embracing diverse viewpoints to drive innovation and all-around growth.

The event not only enriched the professional discourse but also resonated with the spirit of inclusivity and community engagement. Following the fireside chat, Horizontal Talent celebrated India’s Independence Day with its employees, fostering a sense of camaraderie and shared pride.