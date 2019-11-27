Horn OK Please – Delhi’s Happiest Food Festival wraps up on a high note!

Delhi witnessed Horn OK Please in its 6th edition at JLN Stadium from 15th – 17th November 2019, an event whose resounding success has helped shape it into becoming one of India’s premier food festivals.

Delhi’s Happiest Food Festival saw an unprecedented amount of footfall, with over 100,000+ patrons attending the mega-carnival making it the biggest edition so far! The event was an exciting blend of food, shopping, music, rides and entertainment.

There were over 150 eateries serving 1000+ delectable and ingenious dishes to please all the festival-goers. The food arena was divided into zones like the Grub Campus where every dish was priced under Rs. 250, Pan Asian Street had something to please every Oriental cuisine lover, Momo Land was a momo lover’s paradise, Kebab Gully tended to the guests’ meaty cravings, Dessert Lane appeased everyone’s sweet tooth and there were multitudes of food trucks and carts stationed around the festival.

MAGGI FUSIAN showcased its latest range of authentic Pan Asian flavors. There was also a dedicated Bira 91 beer garden serving a variety of beers!

The fiesta also offered buyers one of a kind shopping gems be it apparel, stationery, home decor items or nifty knick-knacks at the Quirk Bazaar. The thrill-seekers enjoyed adrenaline-pumping rides and there were spectacular bike stunts performed by skilled riders. Various fitness workshops like bhangra and beverage yoga kept energy levels high. Spinny, a platform for buying pre-owned cars amused revelers with exciting games.

The open-air theatre experience, which was introduced as a novelty, emerged to be a real winner with excited cinephiles being able to watch entertaining movies under the starry sky.

The highlight of the event, which could be surmised by the sheer density of the enlivened guests around the stage, was the stirring performances by handpicked popular and homegrown artists with the likes of Navraj Hans and Suryaveer that lent unparalleled magic to the vibe of the festival.

Horn OK Please was indisputably a tremendous success and hopes to be back early next year with tons of fresh and exclusive concepts, all under one roof.