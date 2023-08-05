HostBooks expands leadership team; appoints B.K. Mohanty as the new Vice President

Gurugram, 05th August 2023: HostBooks – a SaaS-based and one of the fastest-growing accounting platforms is continuing to strengthen its leadership team with the recent appointment of Birendra Kumar Mohanty as the company’s new Vice President – New Business and Project Enablement to drive strategic plans in implementing an efficient and responsive project team.

Birendra’s role at HostBooks will combine two critical aspects – New Business and enablement, essential for the platform’s growth and competitiveness. His strategic vision and leadership will be instrumental in strengthening the organization’s capabilities, enhancing employee performance, and ensuring successful project execution.

Commenting on the appointment, Kapil Rana & Biswajit Mishra of HostBooks said, “We are excited to have Birendra onboard. He comes from a strong OEM background and has in-depth knowledge in domestic and international supply-chain and market. His appointment is significant for the company to foster strategic collaborations with different Hardware OEMs and foray into new business segments.”

Birendra possesses over 30 years of experience in the industry with his strong entrepreneurial mindset and a proven track record of building, scaling, and improving businesses. During his career span, Birendra demonstrated exceptional leadership and delivered growth to business across all the GTM like Distribution, TeleSales, FOS, and alliances.

Delighted with the announcement, B.K. Mohanty new VP of Hostbooks said, “Automation has become a key growth driver for businesses, especially small and medium enterprises. HostBooks has built a strong team of professionals, working rigorously to create a thriving environment. I am delighted to be a part of such as talented team and look forward to building a strong and frictionless employee performance

Prior to joining HostBooks, Birendra successfully served 27+ years at Essae Teraoka Pvt. Ltd. as Deputy General Manager of Marketing. Additionally, he was also associated with Stallion Group as General Manager, Specgraph as Software Engineer, and Datamatics as Programmer & Faculty.

HostBooks is continuing to move on an expansion spree. As part of the team expansion strategy, the platform has added 60+ new members in the last three months, across multiple departments. Furthermore, it has also onboarded a new Chief Business Officer and plans to add more leaders at multiple levels in the coming 6 months.