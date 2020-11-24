Hotel Management Firm Omatra Hotels raises undisclosed amount in seed funding

Kolkata-based hotel management firm, Omatra Hotels on Monday announced to have received an undisclosed amount of seed funding led by Capify Network.

With an innovative offering to asset owners aiming at entering the hotel industry, Omatra plans to utilise the funds to expand its footprints and restructure its sales division for creating an indomitable brand presence.

Sharing the development, Sujit Jha, Managing Director of Capify Network said, “The service offerings of Omatra hotels is a fresh and much-needed perspective considering the dynamic Industry demands and trends. We are excited to be a part of Omatra and with the current investments, we plan to help scale the firm and look forward to its success,”

Currently, they are operating in 8 major cities which includes Bangalore, Mysore, Coorg, Hubli, Pushkar, Jhansi, Kolkata and Patna.

Sharing his plans for the brand, Syed Saqqa Abbas, Founder of Omatra said, “There is a huge market demand for the standardised product in pocket-friendly budgets. The industry currently is unable to meet the demand-supply gap in this vertical and we wish to leverage the demand and cater to this set of audience through the innovative Omatra products.”

He added that the brand is focussed in building innovative products based on thorough market research and consumer behaviour to offer global standard product offerings within a budget that doesn’t hurt the pocket.

Founded by Naveed Ahmed and Syed Saqqa Abbas in 2017, Omatra was built on practical experiences and industry understanding of its two founders. While Abbas has worked with top Hospitality brands, Naveed was a part of the founding team at Treebo. Being from the hospitality industry for over a decade, the founders wish to overcome the shortcoming they have faced and understood from their experience to create a great product.

Omatra is an integrated hotel service setup which includes midsized express service hotels that are responsible for the design, pre-opening, operation, sales, brand positioning, engineering, pricing and inventory control.

“The USP of Omatra is the ROI that we guarantee to all our asset owners (clients). Our motive is to create a Made-in-India platform which can design and operate all kinds of hotels that gives complete product satisfaction and luxury,” the founder duo said.