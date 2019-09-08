Hotel Sahara Star celebrates Teachers Day

Mumbai: This month is a kickstart for the festive season in India. Starting the month on an auspicious note of Ganesh Chaturthi and moving towards an occasion to celebrate people who work behind the scenes to make leaders, Teacher’s Day. At Mumbai’s one of the most luxurious properties this was celebrated with teacher’s from the Aseema Charitable Trust.

Aseema Charitable Trust is a Mumbai based non-governmental organization with a mission to provide children from marginalized communities with high quality, value based education enabling expansion of their immeasurable abilities.Over the past few years, Aseema has been invited to offer training and support to other organizations functioning in the field of education. Through these and other initiatives, Aseema reaches out to over 4000 children annually.

Hotel Sahara Star, celebrates teachers who have taken efforts to make the future of our country better and brighter.

Commenting on the initiative,Mr.ManishSodhi, CEO, Hotel Sahara Star, said, “Teachers play an integral role in building and shaping the future of our nation. It is because of them that we have leaders who are taking our country global. On this special day we are celebrating the greatness of these leader makers in association with the Aseema Charitable Trust.”

A lunch party was specially arranged for the teachers, which had an array of delectable dishes curated by the Chefs of Hotel Sahara Star. The spread comprised of various delicacies, desserts and beverages from across the globe.

