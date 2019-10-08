Hotel Sahara Star participates in India International Culinary Classic Competition 2019

Hotel Sahara Star recently participated in the India International Culinary Classic Competition 2019. The 3 day event was supported and organized by the India Federation of Culinary Association (IFCA) and the West India Culinary Association (WICA). The inaugural culinary challenge showcased a wide variety of dishes.

This annual competition witnessed a large number of culinary talents across India displaying their expert skills and attaining feedback for enhancement of their skills from the judging panel of internationally acclaimed chefs.

Under the leadership of Executive Chef & Deputy General Manager, Hotel Sahara Star, Mr.Salil Fadnis, the hotel participated in various categories right from Plated Showpiece to Live Cooking, where the team displayed its commendable talent in the field of culinary art.

In addition to the participation, Hotel Sahara Star continues to bring pride and honor to the hotel by winning 01 Gold, 02 Silver and 01 bronze medals in various categories. Commenting on the success, Mr. Salil Fadnis said, “It is yet another feather in the cap to our Culinary Team who continues to bring in pride to the Hotel. We are honored to be part of such a prestigious competition and achieve such a remarkable recognition.”

Listed below are the chefs from Hotel Sahara Star who were awarded for their commendable performances;