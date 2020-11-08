House of Hiranandani announces ‘House of Happiness’ Mega Festival

House of Hiranandani, a leading real estate conglomerate developing iconic integrated living spaces in India, is pleased to announce the ‘House of Happiness’ Mega Festival. Exciting offers and benefits will be provided as a part of this festival that will continue till December 2020.

The company is offering rentals for two years on any apartment purchased irrespective of its stage of construction and configuration. The offer is available on House of Hiranandani properties in Devanahalli, Hebbal and Bannerghatta in Bengaluru. It is offered on projects across price categories including the aspiring category that includes 1 BHK homes to the premium category that includes lavish villas and apartments. Besides, attractive gifts will be offered to home-buyers during the festival.

In Chennai, the varied offers as a part of the festival include EMI waiver, interest subsidy schemes, rent back scheme, floor rise offer, surprise gifts, fantastic Friday offers, car parking scheme benefits, relax payment plans and UDS benefits amongst others.

Prashin Jhobalia, Vice President, Marketing Strategy, House of Hiranandani said, “House of Happiness Mega festival aims to multiply the happiness of buyers during the festive occasion. After the success of the maiden House of Happiness festival last year, we have launched the second season this year. With the pandemic around, today everyone understands the importance of living in an owned apartment instead of a rented one.

Through this festival, we wish to make it easy and attractive for homebuyers who are desirous of owning a premium apartment to enjoy conveniences and luxury. The rent equivalent provided for a duration of two years will take the EMI load off to a considerable extent, thus creating a win-win situation for the buyer. The surprise gifts will make their home purchase a pleasant experience. As big-ticket purchases are primarily preferred to be made during the festive season, we believe buyers will certainly benefit from the festive offer.”

In consonance with our ‘House of Happiness’ Mega festival that revolves around the importance of a home, a captivating emotional video was launched today. It highlights the importance of living in an owned apartment. It showcases how families easily adapted to the changing scenario and lived stress-free with their loved ones during challenging times. It subtly highlights the joy of freedom from paying rent during trying financial conditions.

Jhobalia said, “The video exhibits the true picture of every home-buyer at House of Hiranandani who purchased a home during the pandemic. Their decision at the right time helped them make a smart saving, thereby allowing them to live a hassle-free life and enjoy the finer moments of life with their loved ones.”

House of Hiranandani Homes has always been the best investment option in the micro-market they operate in with an average rental yield of 3%. Home-buyers thus have the opportunity to make a smart investment by buying a home in integrated townships that are adorned with neo-classical architecture and built with the highest standard of construction quality. These townships offer an enhanced lifestyle with smartly designed interiors and the vast expanse of open and green spaces that are dotted with premium health and leisure amenities. The signature Blue Turtle Club House is present in all projects to provide a sense of premium living and an active social and community life. All townships are thoughtfully designed to enable optimal convenience, luxury and health.