House of Multi Story (HMS) and Liza Varma collaborate for a Pop up Fashion Show and Exhibition with leading designers across Delhi – NCR

Gurugram, 16th February 2022: The technology hub and posh residential area of HNI’S of Northern India experienced the most talk of the town fashion exhibition and showcase curated by House of Multi-Story and renowned Show Director and former Femina Miss India Liza Varma with support from Kkomal Chawla of Style Souk. The event was held at Magnolias Club at Golf Course Road in Gurugram.

The Pop Fashion Exhibition showcased top established Designers Rohit Bal, Genes Lecoanet Hemant, Charu Parashar, Joy Mitra Purple Potato, Turquoise Studio, Miri Pir, Velvet Duck, Bibi Russell, Indiya by Nayanika, Dheeru Taneja, Aron Katona By GFN Prad, First Resort by Ramola Bachchan, Tara Bhuyan Raani, CocobyBawa, House of Madhavan, Caramelly, Urvashi Kaur, Ambar Pariddi Sahay and Kala by Alia & Palak, Coal Clean Beauty, Tara Bhuyan, Am I Flity!, DS by Diya and Sonali, Zephyr by Jyoti Khoshla, Coco By Bawa and many more. The pop-up show was also supported by Nevaniaart on Videography and Brewhouse as a beverage partner.

With over 50 Fashion Designers exhibiting their latest design collection, there was plenty for one to feast their eyes on which was followed by a fashion show by participating designers. From the hottest in-trend designer outfits, accessories, footwear to must-have apparel, the exhibition is guaranteed to be heaven for the Fashionistas.

According to Veronika and Ridhima, Founder HMS, "We brought the best of contemporary designs, and aesthetics under a common roof. The exhibition brought together an extensive and diverse range of exhibitors showcasing and offering the very best of the fashion style."

Liza Varma adds "Fashion industry is a global industry and is one of the fastest emerging industries of India. With the help of Pop Up fashion shows, the industry has made an outstanding performance in recent years . Customers can expect to be dazzled by work that uses an intriguing array of traditional and innovative materials and techniques to reflect contemporary fashion at these shows.