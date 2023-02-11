Household brand SYSKA launches remote controlled BLDC Effecta SFR1500 ceiling fan

Bangalore, February 11, 2023: Syska Group, the leading FMEG brand in India today announced the launch of BLDC Effecta SFR1500 ceiling fan. The BLDC fans have energy-saving technology that can reduce power consumption by up to 50%. The line of fans by Syska has been designed and developed with the goal of meeting consumer needs and preferences while being ecologically sound.

Ceiling fans are the major means of cooling with over 90 million fans installed in homes. Fans consume 25% of all domestic energy, making it as one of India’s biggest consumers of energy. With the aim to support Syska’s energy-saving objectives, the company introduced the most energy-efficient ceiling fan, which is quieter and requires less maintenance. Along with its powerful BLDC motor, the fan offers air delivery of 220cmm and blade sweep of 1200mm and consumes 30 Watt.

Commenting on the fan, Mr. Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said, “Affordability and sustainability are at the heart of what Syska does. In keeping with this tradition of providing both components in our products, we are pleased to introduce the newest model to our line of ceiling fans. Our brand-new BLDC Effecta SFR1500 ceiling fan is made with the goal of reducing energy consumption while helping consumers in reducing power costs and electricity bills, thus addressing the fundamental issue of energy consumption when using an appliance.”

Key features of Syska BLDC Effecta SFR1500 ceiling fan:

· Dust resistance– Dust resistance has been added to the fans by the application of corrosion-free paint

· Remote control– The fan can be operated through the remote

· Silent Performance– The fan blade has been carefully designed to offer silent performance

· Superior metallic finish– The fan has been given a superior metallic finish that adds a touch of beauty and elegance to the consumer’s home

· Aerodynamic blade– The aerodynamic blades ensure higher air delivery

This Made in India fan can be easily installed without any hassle. Customers will be able to purchase the product across leading retail stores. To make it aesthetically pleasing for the consumers, the BLDC Effecta ceiling fan is available in White, Black, Bakers brown, Sand grey, Black & White and Black & Ivory.