Housejoy and Tata Steel Nest-In join hands to provide modular housing solutions in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Housejoy.in, a leading tech-driven Construction, Renovation, Interiors and Home Maintenance company catering to all home related needs of Indian consumers,has joined hands with Tata Steel Nest-In as the solutions partner for their Nestudio concept. Under the partnership, Housejoy will enable in buildingsteel-intensive modular homes in Bengaluru with Tata Steel’s prefabricated construction solutions.

The prefabricated building market in India is expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 8.5% between 2021 and 2026. The entry of prefabricated homes has paved the way for innovative and technologically advanced construction and design methods in India.

Nestudio is a designer grade, modular home extension solution from the house of Tata Steel. It combines the construction convenience of prefab homes with the design elements of a carefully planned brick-and-mortar home. The construction is 3-times quicker than a traditional brick-and-mortar housing and can be completed in just six weeks. The houses are also 15 times lighter;resistant to weather and seismic disturbances;and can be dismantled and relocated. The Nestudio technology has been proven and has been widely used in the Delhi NCR region.

Speaking about this, Mr Sanchit Gaurav, Founder & CEO, Housejoy, said, “We are excited to partner with Tata Steel Nest-In for theirNestudio concept. Space is a major constraint in urban areas today which makes it imperative to utilize what we have optimally. This is where our partnership will prove to be a gamechanger at a time when the concept of modular houses is picking up pace in India. It will bring together Housejoy’s capabilities and Tata Steel’s best-in-class offerings to provide customers with viable home solutions. Housejoy will support Nest-In with an entire gamut of activities under this partnership including marketing and lead generation.”

Under the partnership, houses will be constructed under the brand name of Tata Steel, Nest-In. Housejoy will be the point of contact for customers from enquiry to handover of the project. Nest-In will support with initial design development, manufacturing (steel components and panels), and supply chain management. The company will also join the Housejoy team during project monitoring, and quality assurance and control.

As an end-to-end service provider, Housejoy will handle various aspects under the partnership including customer visits, layout development, estimation and negotiation, marketing, erection of structures, and project monitoring. Nestudiopricing starts at INR 2200 per square feet.

Housejoy’s in-house team adheres to the highest quality standards with complete visibility for the customer in terms of monitoring the project while receiving continuous status updates. The team has a combined experience of over 40 years and has delivered 100+ projects. Going forward, Housejoy plans to scale up its construction business in the known cities across the country, apart from Bengaluru. The brand’s overall goal is to become the largest tech-enabled construction and home services platform in India.