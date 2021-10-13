Housing.com & MyGate tie-up to facilitate larger reach for homeowners

National: India’s leading online real estate company, Housing.com, has announced a tie-up with the country’s largest community management app, MyGate. This would enable users of MyGate’s newly-launched property platform, MyGate Homes, to simultaneously list their properties on Housing.com and at the same time, it would help Housing.com to expand its customer base.

With an existing base of close to 3 million homes in the 25,000 gated communities on MyGate, this tie-up is well positioned to benefit consumers of both MyGate and Housing.com.

The partnership with Bengaluru-based MyGate is one of the many strategic tie-ups that REA India-owned Housing.com, has announced in the past one year to expand its services portfolio and consumer base.

Commenting on the partnership, Dhruv Agarwala, Group CEO, Housing.com, Makaan.com and PropTiger.com, said: “Our partnership with the largest community app in the country would be highly beneficial for both the platforms. This initiative is in line with our strategy to strengthen our full stack rental offerings on Housing Edge. While buyers and tenants on Housing.com will have more options to select from, given the large number of listings that could potentially come on our platform through this strategic partnership, it will enable MyGate users to seamlessly use our platform to list their properties to get access to millions of potential buyers and tenants.”

“To enhance the value of MyGate Homes, we have entered into this partnership, where our users can benefit from the reach of Housing.com in just a click, bringing up a larger number of eyeballs to their listing and opening up an additional pool of potential buyers/tenants. We expect such partnerships to deliver value to our users,” said Shreyans Daga, CTO and co-founder of MyGate.

MyGate Homes was recently opened to all of the app’s users, after a successful pilot in Bengaluru that attracted over 10,000 property listings. It is expected to breach 25,000 monthly listings by year-end. Ultimately, this will enable Housing.com to have the largest supply of apartments from gated communities around the country.