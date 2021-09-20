How a Dispensing Robot will enhance your Operations in the world of medicine

We live in an automated universe where more and more industries are using robots. Robotics are now used in the dispensing application more so, in the world of medicine. According to Grad View Research, the druggist’s automation market is experiencing substantial growth. These robots are used to dispense smaller objects and liquids such as medication. They are also used to sort, count, and even fill up medicine containers.

Using a dispensing robot will increase pouring and releasing speeds. It will also increase accuracy in terms of the exact amount required in each packaging. What’s more, you can also fit these robots with specialized arm tooling, thereby catering to your products’ special handling needs.

Benefits of using a dispensing robot

Robotic dispensing systems have significant benefits, especially to patients and healthcare teams, including physicians and pharmacists.

Automated systems also have a significant safety and economic benefits. These systems streamline operations in pharmacies and improve reporting and workflow. As a result, pharmacies are now competitive in this fast-developing industry. Doctors and patients also benefit in a big way.

Efficiency increase and improved patient safety

Before robotics were used for dispensing, pharmacists were tasked with dedicating their time to performing repetitive tasks. Those tasks included filling descriptions by hand. In the end, pharmacists did not have enough time to concentrate on clinical duties or customer service. As such, these manual, repetitive tasks were jeopardizing the safety of patients.

Even though pharmacy staff is attentive and safety conscious, drug dispensing errors are bound to occur when done by humans. Robot dispensing machines eliminate human error, thereby meeting the high-quality demands prescriptions have. These robotics ensure that the correct medicine will be placed in the proper packaging and have the right medication.

Using their reporting capabilities, unconventional workflow systems, and barcodes, pharmacies can have a flawless process starting from entering an order to the point of sale. Technicians are also able to observe safety standards for all prescriptions.

Promoting pharmacist–doctor collaboration and creating time

Pharmacists are now an essential part of caregiving. This has made modern medicine more collaborative than before. Pharmacists now have to perform preventive care and clinical services on top of their conventional duties. That is why many physicians nowadays depend on pharmacists to take on more responsibilities in the caregiving field.

This increased need is met by utilizing automation in the pharmacies. Dispensing robots have revolutionized the work of pharmacists. As a result, the collaboration between physicians and pharmacists has improved. This automation means the pharmacists have more free time on their hands and can give high-level clinical services. In turn, their relationship with patients is also made better.

Operations improvement

If you’re looking for successful operations in a pharmacy, the key is using automated systems. Patient safety increased with their usage. Moreover, the relationship between pharmacists and patience becomes stronger. The resulting end is pharmacists who can operate more efficiently and, in so doing, remaining competitive.

Types of dispensing robots

Mechanized dispense systems are now able to accommodate both in-line and batch flow processes. There are currently two significant types of robotics used. They are:

SCARA (Selective Compliance Assembly Robots)

Benchtop

Benchtop robots characteristically come with the attached tabletop. The table’s movement controls an axis, and there is the Cartesian gantry that controls other axes.

SCARA robots have been specially designed to be used in in-line processes. They can be mounted on stationary tables and be used just like benchtop robots.

Both of these robots can be compared as far as precision and speed are concerned. In other cases, accuracy and cycle time will depend on the dispensing system you choose and not the robot you have.

Channel-fed Vs. Chaotic Dispensing

When it comes to a dispensing robot, machines can either employ a channel-fed or chaotic dispensing system.

Chaotic dispensing:

In chaotic storage, robots will take one pack then place it on a shelf. That way, only that robot knows the location of that pack. Robots do this for space efficacy, i.e., tessellating packs on one shelf, ensuring that as many packs as can fit on that shelf. This works well in paces with big formulary like hospitals, which have drugs in the thousands on the register.

One of the disadvantages of chaotic storage is the rate of picking. It tends to be slow because the robot will be required to move the packs around to find the one it needs. As such, it will take about 14 seconds to request for dispensing up to when you’ll get the pack.

Channel-fed

In this dispensing method, drugs are stored in individual plastic or metal channels. Each channel is dedicated to a single type of drug. This method allows a faster drug picking speed as compared to the former. It takes about 4 seconds to dispense one pack.

The downside of this method is that the channels must be sized for the packs. If you have varying packs, you may have to keep relocating the channels. Similarly, you may have to dedicate the entire channel if you only have one particular type of drug. This is to mean it isn’t space-efficient.

The right robot for the right business

Unfortunately, you cannot get a ‘one size fits all’ when looking for a dispensing robot. Each manufacturer’s automation approach is from a different perspective. They have different sizes and types of operations in mind. The best way to know which one best suits your business is by spending time with automation makers.

This will help you avoid overextending and purchasing more dispensing robots that your business needs. While script volume is worth considering when getting these robots, the indigenous labor condition is also essential. If there is limited labor, getting a robot is a wise alternative.

Conclusion

Automation has long been used because it increases efficiency. Notwithstanding the fears of robots rendering humans jobless, most pharmacies are using robots in collaboration with humans. As a pharmacist, you may want to generate and grow other revenue streams. Thanks to automation’s presence in the world of medicine, pharmacists are now able to be patient-centered.