How AAFT Online is addressing the acute talent shortage in the creative field by offering upskilling Solutions to GenZ?

New Delhi September 14, 2022: 30-year-old stalwart in professional education, AAFT Group’s start-up venture, AAFT Online, aims to bridge the skill gap in the creative field by offering upskilling solutions to GenZ. AAFT Online is offering an Ed-tech-led platform with an array of courses backed by the legacy of the brand and its trusted partners. The courses offered by the platform are Diploma in Jewellery Designing, Fashion Designing, Nutritionist and Dietetics, Interior Designing, Music Production, Animation & VFX, Make Up Artist, and Event Management.

According to the published Human Development Report (HDR) 2020 data, only 1 in 5 Indians is ‘skilled’ in employment. Another study by Korn Ferry predicts that by 2030, talent shortage could stretch to about $8.5 trillion in annual unrealized revenue 2030. That’s why, in the beginning, every newcomer needs a preliminary training program so that they are ready to meet the challenges that characterize the field.

Mohit Marwah, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, AAFT Online, said, “AAFT Online aims to provide creative & upskilling courses with the intention of helping those with a passion for creative arts, refine their talent and hone their skills, under the mentorship of industry experts. Our intention remains to create a robust skilling mechanism so that they are ready to compete in the world market. The live sessions and pre-recorded lectures by our world-renowned faculty members are catered towards reforming educational practices, to make learning more engaging and effective.”

Akshay Marwah, Co-Founder & Co-CEO, AAFT Online said, “Our vision is to amplify the media and arts learning while reaching the global community of students and creative individuals. We strive to bring the artist in them alive with our meticulously designed e-learning courses. Our aim is to change the Indian education landscape by nurturing talent and developing skills in a non-traditional yet effective manner. Enhancing employability and making the students industry-ready is what we yearn for. We envision adding value to the global community by creating skilled professionals for the creative industries.“

Ed-tech-led platform, AAFT Online was born out of AAFT Group, a professional education company launched in 1993, with a strong alumni base of 30,000 professionals. The group has made an indelible mark on the Indian creative arts education ecosystem and is now set to replicate its leadership stance in the EdTech market with AAFT Online.