How Agencies acing Wordle trend for their social media

Ahmedabad, February 2022: What began as a simple word game has become a popular social media rage, thanks to its simplicity and accessibility and its unique ability to keep viewers hooked. Corporates have gone a step ahead, leveraging its popularity over the Internet to drive home their brand message. Marketing consultancies are now conceptualizing mighty Wordle creatives to engage viewers.

Sharing some interesting content extensions done by Zero Gravity Communications for their different clients.

In the #DawaaiWahiMehengaiNahi campaign, Medkart Pharmacy highlights its key value proposition of offering huge savings on branded and generic medicines. Similarly, the #makeaclearchoice campaign by Clear Pani, a packaged drinking water brand, reminds the user to drink water every hour just as he remembers playing Wordle every day. The Mobex campaign, while urging viewers to use renewed phones, uses pun nudging users to play Wordle but stop playing with their hard-earned money. #Hardilbolewaahvadilal campaign highlights that feeling ‘hardilbolewaahvadilal’ remains unchanged despite the changing trends. All these campaigns have been conceptualized by Zero Gravity Communications for Instagram lovers.

Vadilal Icecreams – https://www.instagram.com/p/CYwXts8PLXm/

Clear Pani – https://www.instagram.com/p/CYv4lD4lsiO/

Medkart Pharmacy: https://www.instagram.com/p/CYv83cWrWy8/

Mobex India – https://www.instagram.com/p/CYwGd3FvVCU/

“Wordle has taken over social media by storm. From Twitter, its popularity is surging on Instagram as well. Its appealing format and its ability to help viewers stay competitive via performance charts have perhaps contributed to its phenomenal rise as a marketing tool. At Zero Gravity Communications, we have witnessed increased queries related to Wordle marketing. Amid evolving social media trends, innovation is the key to stand out from the clutter and make your presence felt,” said Khushboo Sharma Solanki, Founder, Zero Gravity Communications.

Developed by Brooklyn-based software developer Josh Wardle on the lines of classic game Mastermind, Wordle requires the user to guess a five-letter word in a maximum of six chances. Upon guessing a letter, it turns yellow, green or grey to indicate if it is correct or correct at all.

Wordle has witnessed a meteoric rise on social media platforms, especially Twitter. According to a Twitter statement, 96% of Wordle conversations in India took place in January 2022, and Wordle conversations among Indians have seen an average of 48% daily growth.