How an Entrepreneur Can Provide Excellent Customer Support

Photo by LumenSoft Technologies on Unsplash

Most people have heard the saying that the customer is king. Yet, it doesn’t seem like the majority of businesses seem to think so. If anything, it appears as though many businesses are operating like they are doing the customer a favor.

Then, there’s the group of businesses that are making an effort, but channeling their customer service efforts wrongly. The reality is that customer service isn’t that hard. At the heart of all the terminologies, apps, and tools, it’s simply helping your customers become better satisfied.

This is why retail giant Amazon, has taken over the retail market. They prioritize their customers all the time. As an entrepreneur, this is the mindset you need to have and inculcate in your team. If you want to produce Amazon-like results on a smaller scale, then you should implement the following:

Solve Customer Problems

Over 80 percent of customers who stop patronizing a business do so because of a bad experience. The easiest way to keep customers coming back is by creating a great customer experience.

And there’s no better way to do that than by solving their problems –those related to your product or service. Make problem-solving a central theme in your customer support.

For example, when a delivery company sent a best man’s order to the wrong address, Zappos took it upon themselves to send the person free shoes. They solved that problem and got themselves a lifetime customer –plus a ton of referrals courtesy of word-of-mouth. You should strive to this level too.

Always Respond Speedily

No one likes having their time wasted –customers more so. People hate not hearing back on an inquiry or a complaint very quickly. Some will wait for a couple of hours and then either go elsewhere or leave scathing negative reviews.

Speedy and fast response is one of the hallmarks of great customer service these days. The reality is people want what they want, and they want it right now. If you can afford a 24-hour support team, by all means, set one up.

If you can’t take advantage of chatbots and other automated support systems. This will provide some temporary respite and buy you enough time to get back to the customer.

Provide Self Service Options

Many customers often try to solve a problem or rectify an issue before reaching out to the support department. And many are willing to take care of their issues by themselves if they are pointed in the right direction and provided with the right resources.

So, set up a self-service option and see what you can do about scaling it. It’s not so difficult to do this. Take the most important and common questions that customers have about a product or service and create a detailed step-by-step guide.

For instance, if you sell prefab furniture kits, there should be a resource that shows the customer how to set up the furniture in the right order. This will save you from having to handle too any redundant issues.

Finally, be kind, considerate, human, and nice. Being all these is good business, and customers tend to love brands or businesses that exhibit all these traits.