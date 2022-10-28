How Apna gave a ray of hope to Kapil from Burari

There are many reports that have highlighted how the pandemic affected the jobs of millions around the world; and how the migrant workforce was severely affected, especially in India. This had a consequential impact on the livelihood of people, millions of whom were the only breadwinner of the family. Kapil Kasana, a man from Burari, Delhi faced a similar unfortunate situation and didn’t have a sense of direction in his life. He used to run a bookstore to support his family which had to shut down due to the pandemic, consequently opening the door to all the doubts in his life. Every day he woke up and went to bed with these self-doubting, questions and with meager hope to resolve them. For five months, he was able to fend for his family by hook or crook but it was becoming harder for him to take care of his entire family. Every day, he strived hard to find a new source of income, exploring various options offline and online. Owing to his determination and belief that one day he will see the light at the end of the tunnel, he came across Apna app on play store.

Through the Apna app, he received immense support to clear his doubts one by one, and the answers to his questions slowly unraveled in front of him. Kapil proactively started looking for jobs, as he finally had a direction and found many companies seeking delivery partners around his vicinity.

“Best app hai job paane ke liye, join karte hi maine dekha ki delivery ki jobs hai yaha aur lga ki mai aasani se ye kaam kar sakta hu to maine kaafi saari jobs mai apply kia , 3-4 interview diye, aur phir finally Jio mart ki delivery mai meri job lag gayi” said Kapil. “Bahut maza aa raha hai sir, 3 months hogye mujhe work karte hue and seekhne ko bhi bahut kuch mil raha hai” he added

It’s extremely humbling to get to know the stories of such people who decide to go on, no matter what. Just like Kapil, Apna is helping more than 26 million users to find the relevant job, end their struggles and live peacefully and happily.