Personal credit score certainly affects small business loan approval. But before going into the details of the factors, impact, and ways to improve personal credit to get fund support conveniently, let us first take a brief look at the concepts of business loans, small business loans, personal credit, and business credit.

Loans for businesses are processed based on business documents and financial history. The owner of the business and company are distinct legal entities. On the other hand, small businesses are mostly run by individuals or families. Here, the owner is the face of the company, and they are not separate. Personal credit is the creditworthiness of an individual, whereas business credit is the loan repayment capacity of the business.

This article will explain when and how personal credit affects business loan approvals. In addition, we will also look at ways to improve personal creditworthiness to make yourself eligible for capital support from Banks and NBFCs.

When is personal credit a factor in business loan approval?

Small and tiny businesses

Banks and NBFCs review personal credit history if the business is small, with the owner being the face of the entity. In bigger firms, the entity and the owner are distinct, and therefore lenders consider their business creditworthiness.

Minimal to no loans for the business

A new business financed from a savings account or family usually has no loans and credit history. If a lender does not find any debt servicing from your business account, they will assess your personal creditworthiness. They will check income sources, debt-to-income ratio, personal loans, etc., and if found eligible for timely repayment, you will get your fund approved.

Loan application at a different financial institution

If you decide to apply for the loan at a different lender than the current one, the lender will check all the credentials and conduct thorough background verifications. It is advisable to contact your existing lender for multiple reasons:

Banks or NBFC do not need to check your details because they have already gone through all the checks at the time of account opening. Lenders prefer existing and loyal customers for quick loan approval. Lenders also offer various deals and discounts to existing customers. Deals help lenders to promote and sell their financial products. In addition, the customer gets benefits on interest rates, EMI, and lower final payable amount.

Lender Discretion and Law

The lender-discretion and internal laws are crucial determiners when it comes to checking the creditworthiness of the applicant. They can check both businesses and personal credit for a comprehensive track record of financial history. They may do background checks and all the required assessments to decide eligibility and repayment capacity.

Types of businesses that require personal credit checks for the business loan

Partnership business: In partnership firms and limited liability partnership businesses, lenders can ask for the credit history of individual partners.

Limited business: A limited company has its individual identity as per law. Owner and business are separate entities. Lenders can ask for personal credit details of the Directors, CEO, and Chairman as per their discretion for their internal reasons.

Sole proprietorship: The business owner is responsible for debts and loans on the company account. Their personal credit gets assessed by Banks and NBFCs.

In all three categories, the discretion of the lender is the determining factor. The lender decides whether personal credit checks are required, and the borrower has to abide by their rules.

In addition to these factors, some types of loans require lenders to check personal credit profiles for business loans. They are short-term loans which are risky assets, long-term collateral-free loans, and equipment and invoice loans.

We have seen how and when personal credit scores affect business loan applications. Now let us look at the measures to keep your personal credit sound enough to get your desired loan amount faster.

Ways to achieve an impressive personal credit

Understand and maintain a healthy credit score

Banks and NBFCs take credit scores seriously these days. They get a comprehensive idea about your creditworthiness, repayment capacity, financial behavior, and several other metrics that help in taking a call on your application.

It is advisable to maintain a credit score of above 750 for quicker loan processing and approval. If you are not financially active, take small loans and repay them as scheduled. These activities improve your credit score.

Maintain debt-to-income ratio

The standard debt-to-income ratio should be within 40 percent of the income. Clear off all debts, repay EMI on time, and maintain the debt-to-income ratio.

Transparent and responsible financial transactions

Lenders conduct financial profiling of the borrower. They check your spending habits, travel, saving, and create financial behavior reports. Your financial habits should reflect a responsible outlook towards essential expenses such as education and weddings.

Long term financial planning

Loans are long-term financial commitments, and they affect your creditworthiness. Borrowers should always plan for long-term EMI payments and sources of income with future liabilities.

Check and rectify errors in the credit report

Check your credit score daily. Update or rectify the report as soon as possible to avoid loan application rejection due to errors and late updates.

Concluding remarks

Small business loans are affected by your personal credit score. We have mentioned all the required steps to understand how this happens and to help you build a good credit score and. Ensure that you apply for a business loan with a strong credit score to get the fund support conveniently.