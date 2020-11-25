How Can Contract Cleaning Improve the Health and Safety Well-being of Employees?

Business success is influenced by three primary factors: the people, products, and processes. If you have the best processes and products, but your people are lacking, there will be problems. To succeed, efficiency and productivity of employees is necessary irrespective of organisational size.

Efficiency is affected by the health of workers, and this is, in turn, dependent on their work conditions. Contract cleaning services promote a clean and attractive workplace for staff, clients and visitors, boosting goal achievement within a company.

Absenteeism in the workplace

Employee absence from work is a huge issue across companies globally. Business owners and managers are responsible for the health and safety of the environment within which their staff operate. If workers stay home frequently, productivity suffers.

A 2016 report by the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said that productivity losses due to absent employees result in $225.8 billion. This translates to $1,685 per employee each year.

Office cleaning removes dirt and other impurities that contribute to the poor health of the staff. Though companies may do their best, the fact is there are levels to cleanliness.

The Nasty Fact

Though numerous organisations claim that they provide the ultimate cleaning services, this is not so true. Public health experts categorise cleanliness into three groups:

Sterile

Disinfected

Sanitary

Sterility in an environment describes it being 100% free of contamination. A great example of this can be found in the ideal surgery theatre or medical laboratory. This level of cleanliness requires highly specific and time-consuming processes to maintain, so it is not feasible in typical office environments.

Disinfected workspaces is one with 95% of germs eliminated with cleaning areas. Whereas, sanitary is the bottom level. It speaks of an environment which looks neat and tidy to the eye but still has substantial contamination and poses the risk of disease spread.

Contract cleaning services usually provide disinfection as the minimum for clients.

Cleaning Beyond the Surface

When companies engage in professional cleaning services to ensure employee health, they must seek the best. This translates to persons who take it further than vacuuming, mopping and dusting. Experienced professionals exceed the regular sanitation practices for the elimination of contaminants.

Statistics gathered by Business Insider showed that the quality of air circulated within a building might be up to 100 times poorer than outside. They showed that people who work indoors are exposed to various toxic chemicals and gases. There is a higher risk in a building that is not cleaned properly. Bacteria, fungi and viruses can infect workers through air transmission.

If employees usually eat at their desks, then this research from the National Centre for Health Research (NCHR) might shock you. Researchers from Arizona discovered that the average desktop has 400 times the bacteria found on the average toilet seat!

How to Ensure Health and Safety Well-being of Employees

The COVID-19 pandemic brought along rapid changes in the way we conduct businesses. However, it appears that normality is returning and so companies must take steps to prevent its transmission. Aside from obtaining commercial cleaning services, there are ways businesses can protect their staff.

Providing Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)

This is something most businesses have never needed to consider before, particularly for desk workers. It is now vital that almost all workplaces adopt this. It might not always be easy to find PPE, but suppliers have done their best to make face masks, gloves and hand sanitisers ubiquitous.

Good contract cleaning service providers will offer a fully stocked collection of PPEs. You can strike out an agreement with them to stock your building with the right PPE.

Product Orientation

Office cleaning experts know that not all cleaning products affect COVID-19. They also understand that it is not just about using strong cleaning products. People need to know the proper ways to handle chemical cleaning agents.

Cleaning products must be handled with care from storage to ensuring they do not damage surfaces. Excellent cleaners are fully oriented in health & safety, colour coded cleaning and COSHH.

Laundry Services

Several companies need regular laundry services; from the washing of towels and tablecloths to employee uniforms. As it stands, the objective of laundry has surpassed just making clothes appear and smell clean but ensuring the coronavirus and other germs are removed in the process.

To get effective results, washing should be done at high temperatures, 90 degrees being the standard. Though this seems easy enough, many fabrics may not survive such wash cycles. Contract cleaners are aware of these and can navigate these terrains easily.