How Can Large Companies Retain Their Top Employees?

Retaining core talent is one of the best ways to sustain and expand your company. Retaining a top and talented workforce is crucial for the success of any company. Every company out there highly values retaining their employees because high employee turnover can result in increased recruitment costs, decreased productivity, loss of institutional knowledge, and wasted time.

Losing talented employees can create a significant burden on the remaining staff until new employees are recruited and trained. Therefore, it is imperative for businesses to implement effective strategies to retain their top employees. In this regard, we will discuss some of the ways in which large companies, such as Marriott, can successfully retain their top employees.

Offer Competitive Salaries with Additional Benefits

One of the most obvious yet effective ways to retain your top employees is to offer competitive salaries, as well as additional benefits. Large companies are well aware of the importance of providing better-than-average salaries to their employees. This can help to retain employees and encourage them to stay with the company. Offering salaries that are better than average is highly effective in retaining employees because, for most people, money is the biggest motivator to work hard every day.

Additionally, providing additional benefits to employees can also increase their loyalty and retention. This can include benefits such as health insurance, retirement plans, paid time off, and other perks. Moreover, companies can also provide bonuses and performance-based rewards to further demonstrate their appreciation for employees and decrease the likelihood of them seeking employment elsewhere.

Provide the Ability to Grow

Offering employees opportunities to grow and excel in their careers is an effective way to retain them. Companies that aim to retain their top employees should invest in career development programs. These programs may include mentoring and coaching initiatives, professional training workshops, and educational reimbursement programs. By providing employees with such opportunities, companies show their long-term commitment to their employees.

Furthermore, companies can assign challenging and meaningful tasks to their employees to make them feel valued and like an important part of the team. Employees are more likely to remain with an organization that offers them opportunities to tackle interesting projects and make a significant impact.

Employee Recognition and Appreciation

Employee recognition and appreciation are not vital for companies, but also for other institutions such as colleges and universities to retain their employees. Large companies and universities, such as the University of Stirling, ensure that they implement regular feedback mechanisms to evaluate employee performance and provide constructive feedback on their work. This feedback is important because it helps employees feel valued, understand their strengths and weaknesses, and fosters personal growth.

Additionally, when employees are recognized and appreciated for their work and efforts, it reinforces their commitment to the company’s values. Employees who receive recognition for their efforts are more likely to remain loyal to a company and less likely to seek employment elsewhere.

Provide Flexibility

Providing flexibility to your employees can be a significant factor in retaining them. The work landscape has changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and remote work has become a popular norm worldwide. However, even before the pandemic, many companies were considering the concept of remote work and hybrid work models.

Companies that aim to win and retain top talent must offer flexibility to their employees. This flexibility should include the ability to adjust schedules as well as the option to work remotely from anywhere. As people have experienced more flexibility in their jobs, they are refusing to return to the way things used to be.

With the current advancements in the field of internet and technology, remote work, collaboration, and effective communication are no longer a problem. Therefore, companies that wish to succeed in this war must provide flexibility to their employees.

Identify and Invest in Top Performers

Every company wants to retain its top talent and high performers. In any company, there are high performers as well as low performers. Therefore, if you wish to retain your high performers, you should track employee productivity, performance, and results over time to identify the top performers in your company. Once you have identified the top talent in your company, it is important to invest in those employees and communicate your commitment to helping them grow and develop throughout their careers.

The reason for investing in top performers is that while it may be easy to replace a low or average performer, finding a suitable replacement for a high-performing, talented employee can be a challenge for many companies. Therefore, ensure that you identify and invest in high-performing employees of your company to ensure their retention.