How corporates are safeguarding their employees in this pandemic?

While we slowly but steadily move into new normal, many corporates are also preparing and introducing new technological innovations that can help limit us to the infections of viruses. Some of the corporates have been playing a significant role in bringing about some sense of normalcy to the way we work, commute or basically just hang out.

While we prepare for the new normal, below are a few companies that have been providing some solutions which have a combination of contact tracing solutions, Indoor Air purification and tech-driven parking solutions. Here is the list of companies that are working on safeguarding the netizens.

Magneto CleanTech introduces Air Sanitization solution to prevent air transmission of COVID-19

Magneto’s advanced central air cleaner helps stop the spread of COVID-19: In order to maintain the apt air sanitization standards, Magneto CleanTech launched an enhanced version of their cutting-edge Magneto Central Air Cleaner, now co-powered by Filterless Magnetic Air Purification (FMAP) and Ultraviolet (UVGI) technology. This high-efficiency air filtration system based on the “Trap & Kill process now combines with anti-microbial UV-C rays thoroughly decontaminate the indoor air by killing over 90% of airborne viruses and infections instead of letting them grow. Magneto Central Air Cleaner now comes equipped with the combined power of dual forces of magnetism & UV-C to amplify the microbe elimination on even the smallest viruses complying with the global industry guidelines for preventive measures from the spread of diseases like COVID-19.

Avis India, A leading car rental company

Avis India has been at the forefront in providing unique and safe mobility services to its customers during the COVID-19 pandemic. The leading car rental service provider also launched the Avis Secure Shuttle service for a large number of corporate employees, travelling a distance of 15 to 45 km on a daily basis in this post lockdown COVID-19 era.

Avis India has enhanced its safety and cleaning protocols, sanitizing its vehicles after every use. Particular attention is paid to high-contact surfaces, both inside and outside of the car, such as seats, steering wheels, and door handles. It is mandatory for Avis chauffeurs to wear face masks at all times. Employees, chauffeurs, and customers are scanned with infrared thermometers at the main gate itself. Anyone displaying symptoms of COVID-19 is not allowed to enter Avis premises; thereby ensuring maximum security for both our employees and customers.

Park+ Automated smart parking in India,

A smart parking start-up has introduced a tech-drive solution for corporates offices. The solutions are aimed at preparing corporate offices for reopening and ensuring maximum safety while searching for a parking spot. This app will enable the office personnel to check-in and out of employees as well as track and check body temperatures.

DROR

Gurugram headquartered DROR Labs has introduced a citizen safety app to support employees and manufacturing plants get back to work.

The company has introduced enterprise solutions like parameterized social distancing features, invasion alarms, containment zone alerts, and self-declaration forms. The app helps the HR department track and preview the team’s real-time social distancing score, enabling them to maintain social distancing within the office premises and sustain a safe work environment.

