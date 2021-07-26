HOW DOES SIP WORK?

To earn higher returns on your investments, mere savings is not enough. You need to invest this money in the right investment option through the right mode of investment. Systematic Investment Plan or SIP is the hot topic among investors. There are close to 5,000 crore investors who have chosen to invest in equity mutual funds via SIP mode of investment. It holds a special place in the hearts of investors, especially retail investors. If you are still unaware about this magical investment tool, look no more. This article serves as an SIP investment guide. Let’s begin with understanding what is SIP.

What is SIP?

SIP is an investment tool that provides a way to invest in mutual funds. Under this mode of investment, regular investments are made towards your desired mutual fund schemes on a regular basis. The investment amount, date of investment, periodicity, investment duration, type of SIP is pre-determined by investor before investing in mutual funds via SIP. This systematic and disciplined investment mode allows investors to realise their financial goals by helping them generate wealth over a long period.

Understanding the working of SIP investment

If you are familiar with the working of recurring deposits, SIPs work on the similar concept. A pre-determined amount is auto debited from your bank account and used to buy units of the desired mutual fund schemes regularly. The number of units attained by you with each installment would be dependent on the NAV (net asset value) of the mutual fund on a particular day. As the NAV of a fund keeps changing with time, an investor would end up buying different units of the fund with each instalment. They would buy lesser units when the markets are high and vice versa. This averages out the total cost of the mutual fund units purchased. This concept is known as rupee cost averaging.

When can you start an SIP investment?

If you decide to invest in open-ended schemes, you can begin with your SIP investment whenever you deem fit. Just fill up an application and submit the SIP mandate to the bank. The bank further takes around 10-30 working days to register your request and start working on it.

Can you change the SIP amount?

SIP investors are offered with a lot of flexibility. You can change their SIP investment amount as and when required. All you have to do it first cancel your existing SIP investment and later provide your bank with the revised SIP mandate. You won’t be charged by the fund house or the AMC (asset management company) for stopping your SIPs. Investors can also top-up their existing investments in case they receive an unexpected flux of money in the form of bonus, or increment, or sale of asset, etc.

Even though SIPs can be used to achieve all types of financial goals – be it short-term, mid-term of long-term, experts advise to stay invested for a long duration. They believe that an investor must link their SIP investments with their long-term investment goals. Doing so, an investor won’t get tempted to exit the markets at the slightest hint of volatility. So, what are you waiting for? Invest in mutual funds online via SIP today for a safe and secured future. Happy investing!