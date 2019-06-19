How Employees Play a Role in Your Business Security

Workplace security does not just encompass sophisticated equipment and efficient systems; it also includes the people that are part of your organization. Your employees can help strengthen the security protocols in your workplace and prevent any security breaches from the inside.

Never underestimate internal security breaches. In fact, more than one in four enterprise data-security incidents come from the inside according to the 2014 US State of Cybercrime Survey conducted by the PwC. Furthermore, 32 percent of companies reported that insider incidents were more damaging and expensive than external security breaches. Here are some reasons why employees are important in the security of your business.

Report Suspicious Activity

Your employees are on the floor every day, so they witness firsthand how secure and foolproof your company really is. By training your employees to be initiative and vigilant, they can report suspicious activities they notice in the workplace and keep them from escalating into more devastating security problems.

For instance, employees can prevent network shutdowns caused by viruses or theft of confidential data if they are able to contact your IT personnel as soon as they notice suspicious activity in the network. Your employees can also report coworkers who are not following basic security protocols like wearing identification cards, and areas in the office that are vulnerable to theft or unauthorized access.

Provide Feedback for Improvement

Just because you have installed state-of-the-art security equipment, it does not mean you should be complacent. Security is an ongoing and collaborative process that involves various people within the organization, not just the security team, so always welcome your worker’s input.

Your employees can help you improve and update your system by providing feedback they gleaned from firsthand experiences. Their input is valuable if you want to efficiently upgrade your security measures and be one step ahead of attackers if you want to keep your business safe and foolproof.

For example, your IT staff can propose that you invest in the latest software that can streamline and protect consumer data. Your front desk staff and security guards can also give advice on the best methods to prevent the entry of unauthorized people.

Respond to Emergencies

It’s important that you equip your employees with the knowledge and skills for responding to emergency situations in a calm and effective way. Having regular refreshers on subjects like performing first aid and conducting regular emergency drills can help employees stay alert and ready at all times.

However, keep in mind that emergencies are not just limited to devastating calamities like earthquakes and fires. Your team must also be prepared for also seemingly simple yet equally disruptive incidents like losing keys or malfunctioning locks. In cases like this, you need to assign a specific person who is authorized to keep and use lockpicks to remedy the situation.

Promote a Culture of Safety

Assembling a security task force is a valuable step in boosting security in your organization. However, security should not just be the work of the members of the task force. It takes a concerted effort from all your employees regardless of rank to maintain a culture of safety and security throughout your business.

You can make sure each employee becomes proactive and involved by conducting regular workshops to keep them up to date with the best practices when it comes to safety. Depending on the nature of your operations and your organization’s needs, you can invest in training in cybersecurity, data security, first aid, risk and disaster management, and others.

When you invest in workshops like these, you show your employees how much you value safety in the organization and encourage them to become more proactive in promoting it.

If you hold a leadership role in an organization, then you know how tough it can be to focus on small everyday details. As the leader, your priority should be the strategic areas of the business, and you would not have the efficiency and mental clarity needed to fulfill your role if not for the help of proactive workers.