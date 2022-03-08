How Fruits will help your skin to glow

By -Shahnaz Husain

An old adage that holds great significance for all age groups and eras is “you are what you eat.” And what is better than eating natural and organic food and also incorporating such ingredients in your external skincare regime? The best way is to have fruits as much as possible as they are full of vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that help to prevent cellular damage caused by free radicals. Furthermore, exposure to pollution and UV rays from sunlight can lead to early ageing. Fruits are not just easy to include in the diet because they are easier for the body to break down but also help in deep hydration, prevention of acne, pore tightening and supple skin. The following are some highly nutritious fruits that can give your skin a healthy and youthful look:

Papaya

This could easily be the most nutritious and wholesome fruit which can address a number of skin-related issues, as it is rich in Vitamin A, which helps in quickening the healing process and keeping breakouts at bay. It contains Vitamin B, which provides a natural glow and its Vitamin C content helps in lightening dark spots and producing an even colour tone. Not just that, it also contains papain, an enzyme, which contributes to Papaya’s antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral attributes. So, primarily this fruit would work wonders for wrinkle reduction, acne control and spot treatment. Its properties of reducing inflammation and easy unclogging of pores make it an amazing exfoliator as well. Therefore, making a homemade papaya mask is highly recommended to reap all the above-mentioned skincare benefits.

Strawberry

These petite looking and juicy fruits are abundantly rich with Vitamin C and natural elements which help in giving the skin a supple and smooth texture, and additionally, cleanse dead skin cells. They can be included in your everyday diet in the form of smoothies, can be made into a face pack, or even used as a toner. Filled with Vitamin C and many minerals, strawberry has an excellent anti-inflammatory quality, as well as anti-ageing benefits. Even if you do not apply strawberries externally on the skin, adding them to the diet can work wonders.

Banana

Bananas are packed with potassium and fibre that not only help to moisturise the skin but also contain antioxidants and Vitamins A & C. They are helpful in acne prevention and collagen production, while the zinc content is anti-bacterial. Eating or applying bananas to the skin can render phenomenal skincare benefits. Bananas can revive damaged and dried up skin cells and nourish the skin, resulting in healthy, glowing skin.

Kiwi

This fruit will ensure that your dull skin grows back to becoming highly radiant and youthful. The high amount of Vitamin C present in Kiwi helps in the production of collagen that helps in building skin elasticity and strength. Further, it is fully packed with other vitamins such as Vitamin E, which helps in providing protection from UV rays, as well as Vitamin K, which promotes healing and lightens dark under-eye circles. Kiwis are also known to have collagen synthesizing and hydrating properties helping the skin to turn soft and supple naturally. The best way to use Kiwi is to extract its juice and add it to some coconut or olive oil before massaging gently on the skin. It is beneficial if added to the diet and also when applied topically on the skin.

Apple

The saying, “An apple a day keeps the doctor away” makes so much sense as this fruit helps to strengthen elastin and collagen that help in keeping the skin youthful and glowing. Apples are phenomenal at toning the skin and providing protection from UV rays exposure. It also reduces dark circles as it contains a natural tannic substance, which nourishes sensitive skin and reduces dark patches. Apples can both be eaten and applied topically. If you want to apply topically, then make pulp and add to it honey, rose water and oatmeal. This mixture would make for a great exfoliator as its deep cleansing properties can remove dead skin and provide a clear surface for other products to work effectively.